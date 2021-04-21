Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darious Williams officially signs restricted free agent tender

Apr 21, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the key members of the Rams' 2020 secondary is officially back in the mix.

Cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on Monday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.

The Rams originally placed that first-round tender on Williams on March 15. According to NFL.com, it is worth "the greater of (a) $4.766 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary."

Williams, 28, led the Rams with four interceptions and 14 pass breakups while playing in all 16 games last season – all of which were career-highs. He also contributed a career-best 44 total tackles.

PHOTOS: Darious Williams back with the Rams for another season

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams is back with the team for another year after signing his restricted free agent tender. Take a look at the best of D-Will during the 2020 season.

Advertising