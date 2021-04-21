Darious Williams officially signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the key members of the Rams' 2020 secondary is officially back in the mix.
Cornerback Darious Williams on Monday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.
The Rams originally placed that first-round tender on Williams on March 15. According to NFL.com, it is worth "the greater of (a) $4.766 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary."
Williams, 28, led the Rams with four interceptions and 14 pass breakups while playing in all 16 games last season – all of which were career-highs. He also contributed a career-best 44 total tackles.
