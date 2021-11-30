Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

Nov 29, 2021 at 05:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ has a "little bit of a quad strain" and doesn't expect him to practice on Wednesday.

"We'll monitor him throughout the course of the week and see what that looks like," McVay said.

McVay also said the back injury that sidelined wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ in Week 12 was back spasms which made it difficult for him to move around.

Meanwhile, McVay said there's "a good chance" the Rams start the 21-day activation window this week for outside linebacker ﻿Justin Hollins﻿, who has been on Injured Reserve with a pec injury since Sept. 28.

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ sustained a posterior hip pointer against the Packers, but it's not expected to affect his game status for Week 13 against the Jaguars, according to McVay.

Related Content

news

Otra actuación errática de los Rams les cuesta su tercera derrota seguida

Green Bay controla la línea de golpeo y el balón en camino a un triunfo de 36-28 en Lambeau Field.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.
news

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams van de cacería a Green Bay en busca de revancha y esta vez están mejor equipados

Donald, Miller y Floyd tratarán de castigar a un Rodgers adolorido, mientras que Stafford regresa a una cancha en donde ha sido bastante exitoso
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Week 12 Preview: All eyes on Rams & Packers for huge NFC tilt in Week 12

Looking ahead to this week's Game of the Week, J.B. Long discusses the importance of this matchup within the NFC playoff picture, how Odell Beckham Jr. can add more fire power to an already potent offense, and the challenges a team faces when visiting the Frozen Tundra.
news

Studying Davante Adams helped Cooper Kupp elevate his game

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has long been an example for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
Advertising