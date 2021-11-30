McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ has a "little bit of a quad strain" and doesn't expect him to practice on Wednesday.

"We'll monitor him throughout the course of the week and see what that looks like," McVay said.

McVay also said the back injury that sidelined wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ in Week 12 was back spasms which made it difficult for him to move around.

Meanwhile, McVay said there's "a good chance" the Rams start the 21-day activation window this week for outside linebacker ﻿Justin Hollins﻿, who has been on Injured Reserve with a pec injury since Sept. 28.