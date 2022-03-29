Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles team up for beautification project to inspire students at Woodworth-Monroe Academy in Inglewood

Mar 29, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Tatum Texada

In partnership with UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles (CYLA), the Los Angeles Rams led a school beautification project at Inglewood Unified School District's Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy.

"The community members that share our love for Inglewood Unified and the LA area make a big difference for the kiddos that walk through our gates, generation after generation," said Stuart Caldwell, Woodworth-Monroe Academy Principal. "We are just so blessed and lucky to have such wonderful partnerships with the LA Rams, City Year AmeriCorps and UNIFY. We have a 68-year history here and the kids who have seen the building as it was for many generations now see so many people bringing such positive energy to put into some beautiful markers on the walls. This is the kind of stuff that touches our hearts."

Rams cornerback ﻿David Long Jr.﻿, Legend Chris Draft, mascot Rampage and volunteers painted murals on campus walls to inspire students as they transition back to in-person learning following the pandemic.

"There's a quote, 'The highest human act is to inspire,' and I think that's really important because you can be inspired in a variety of ways," said Long. "It doesn't just have to be through football. It can be simple like knowing the Rams are here, back in the schools. That can inspire someone to go above and beyond."

With service at the heart of both organizations, the Rams and UNIFY Financial Credit Union have continuously collaborated on ways to make a positive difference in the Los Angeles community through initiatives including local outreach events and joint Staff Days of Service. UNIFY Financial Credit Union is a nationwide leading credit union and the official credit union of the Los Angeles Rams.

"The best part of our partnership with the Rams is all the initiatives we do. We are better together as a community. When we all work together cohesively, we can make this a better world," said Lisa Otomo, UNIFY Financial Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer. "We don't know what everyone is going through, and I think we need inspiration everywhere we go. We don't walk in everybody's shoes so any time we can provide a level of inspiration to anybody is good. It's what we need to do as humans."

CYLA is driven by a heart of service and partners with public schools to help students stay in school and on track to graduate. City Year AmeriCorps members serve in schools and prepare students with the social, emotional and academic skills needed to succeed. Additionally, City Year plans and executes school beautification projects with its partners to create more inspiring spaces where students can learn and thrive.

"There's a large group of people who are dedicated to our community," said Sandra Cano, City Year Los Angeles Executive Director. "All together, as one, we can create a huge impact because we need it. These are really difficult times, especially with the pandemic, with the mental health issues that we're seeing in our communities and schools, we all must work as a village together to help our city."

The school beautification project is a continuation of the longstanding partnership between the Rams and CYLA to increase access to learning environments and resources in communities most impacted by systemic inequities so that students can thrive in school and life. As part of the Rams' commitment to addressing educational inequities, the organization has funded City Year student success teams throughout the school year at Grape Street Elementary in Watts and Crozier Middle School in Inglewood. The Rams-funded student success teams are City Year AmeriCorps members who serve as tutors, mentors and role models that assist students and support teachers. The Rams and CYLA also have completed school beautification projects at Crozier Middle School and Dymally High School in Watts.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: David Long Jr., Rampage & Rams paint murals at local Inglewood school to inspire students

Los Angeles Rams CB David Long Jr., Rampage, the Rams community service team & more spent the day painting murals at Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy in Inglewood to help uplift students. The Rams, UNIFY Financial Credit Union, and City Year Los Angeles all partnered up to bring this day of service to the community.

E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8465
1 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3201
2 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8466
3 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3157
4 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8664
5 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8776
6 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8567
7 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9106
8 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8555
9 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8395
10 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8685
11 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8497
12 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8570
13 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9110
14 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3279
15 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8386
16 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8821
17 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9122
18 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8810
19 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8884
20 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9104
21 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8412
22 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8436
23 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8876
24 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9112
25 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9091
26 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8932
27 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8851
28 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9099
29 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8859
30 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8871
31 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8433
32 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8794
33 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9102
34 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8627
35 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8762
36 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8640
37 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8591
38 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8513
39 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8526
40 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8502
41 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8454
42 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8402
43 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__8300
44 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__9125
45 / 52
Joseph Baura / @j.baura
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3205
46 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3220
47 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3209
48 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3228
49 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3153
50 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3238
51 / 52
E_220326_CommunityServiceTeamLaunchEvent__3188
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

SoLa Impact Chief Impact Officer Sherri Francois is the Rams' first 'pLAymaker'

Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer at SoLa Impact, has been recognized by the Rams as their first "pLAymaker" for her work helping provide skills-based technology programming, scholarships and career development opportunities for under-served Black and brown Angelenos. 
news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Casey Africano

In the first of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights Casey Africano of the player affairs team. 
news

Rams to debut 'Ride with Rampage' children's book & celebrate Read Across America with three local elementary schools

In celebration of Read Across America, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams will visit three local elementary schools to host outdoor reading sessions for students.
news

Rams partner with EVERFI to host webinar for LA students about untold stories in Black History 

To culminate the Rams' Black History Month celebration, the team partnered with EVERFI to host the "African American History: Untold Stories" webinar for more than 300 Los Angeles region students, grades 6-9. 
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program & Los Angeles Rams grant $150,000 to refurbish Grass Field at Inglewood Unified School District's Caroline Coleman Stadium

Inglewood Unified School District has been granted $150,000 by the Los Angeles Rams through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to refurbish the grass field at Caroline Coleman Stadium in Inglewood. 
news

Rams surprise Beyond the Bell Flag Football team with sendoff rally leading up to NFL Flag Championships

Leading up to the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, the Rams hosted a surprise sendoff rally for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Beyond the Bell Flag Football team competing in the tournament.
news

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Watts Rams with Super Bowl LVI tickets & Rams unveil mural at Dymally High School

Leading up to the Rams NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 30, the Rams and Nike hosted Watts Rams youth football players for a special surprise at Dymally High School.
news

Intuit QuickBooks, Mailchimp team up with Los Angeles Rams to support early start small businesses in Los Angeles

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to surprise three small businesses with $25,000 grants from Intuit to help them succeed and grow.
news

Inaugural Black Sports Business Symposium to kick off June 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

AMB Sports and Entertainment, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Rams partner with the BSBS to help create opportunities and advancement for Black talent in sports; Visit blacksportsbiz.com for more information.
news

Los Angeles Rams to host local Super Bowl Week events leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will host a series of Super Bowl Week activations that engage local fans and students throughout the LA region, as well as celebrate youth and high school football with co-ed programs designed to enhance the values and transferrable life skills associated with the game of football. 
news

Los Angeles Rams to continue offering free giveaways & prizes for fans at newsstand locations leading up to Super Bowl LVI

In anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit the team's pop-up newsstand at The Village in Woodland Hills to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes as well as meet opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.
Advertising