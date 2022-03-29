Rams, UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles team up for beautification project to inspire students at Woodworth-Monroe Academy in Inglewood

In partnership with UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles (CYLA), the Los Angeles Rams led a school beautification project at Inglewood Unified School District's Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy.

"The community members that share our love for Inglewood Unified and the LA area make a big difference for the kiddos that walk through our gates, generation after generation," said Stuart Caldwell, Woodworth-Monroe Academy Principal. "We are just so blessed and lucky to have such wonderful partnerships with the LA Rams, City Year AmeriCorps and UNIFY. We have a 68-year history here and the kids who have seen the building as it was for many generations now see so many people bringing such positive energy to put into some beautiful markers on the walls. This is the kind of stuff that touches our hearts."

Rams cornerback ﻿David Long Jr.﻿, Legend Chris Draft, mascot Rampage and volunteers painted murals on campus walls to inspire students as they transition back to in-person learning following the pandemic.

"There's a quote, 'The highest human act is to inspire,' and I think that's really important because you can be inspired in a variety of ways," said Long. "It doesn't just have to be through football. It can be simple like knowing the Rams are here, back in the schools. That can inspire someone to go above and beyond."

With service at the heart of both organizations, the Rams and UNIFY Financial Credit Union have continuously collaborated on ways to make a positive difference in the Los Angeles community through initiatives including local outreach events and joint Staff Days of Service. UNIFY Financial Credit Union is a nationwide leading credit union and the official credit union of the Los Angeles Rams.

"The best part of our partnership with the Rams is all the initiatives we do. We are better together as a community. When we all work together cohesively, we can make this a better world," said Lisa Otomo, UNIFY Financial Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer. "We don't know what everyone is going through, and I think we need inspiration everywhere we go. We don't walk in everybody's shoes so any time we can provide a level of inspiration to anybody is good. It's what we need to do as humans."

CYLA is driven by a heart of service and partners with public schools to help students stay in school and on track to graduate. City Year AmeriCorps members serve in schools and prepare students with the social, emotional and academic skills needed to succeed. Additionally, City Year plans and executes school beautification projects with its partners to create more inspiring spaces where students can learn and thrive.

"There's a large group of people who are dedicated to our community," said Sandra Cano, City Year Los Angeles Executive Director. "All together, as one, we can create a huge impact because we need it. These are really difficult times, especially with the pandemic, with the mental health issues that we're seeing in our communities and schools, we all must work as a village together to help our city."

The school beautification project is a continuation of the longstanding partnership between the Rams and CYLA to increase access to learning environments and resources in communities most impacted by systemic inequities so that students can thrive in school and life. As part of the Rams' commitment to addressing educational inequities, the organization has funded City Year student success teams throughout the school year at Grape Street Elementary in Watts and Crozier Middle School in Inglewood. The Rams-funded student success teams are City Year AmeriCorps members who serve as tutors, mentors and role models that assist students and support teachers. The Rams and CYLA also have completed school beautification projects at Crozier Middle School and Dymally High School in Watts.