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Donald Makes Fourth-Straight Appearance on the NFL's Top 100 at No. 7

Jun 25, 2018 at 05:34 PM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is undeniably one of the best interior linemen in the league.

After a dominant 2017 that was marked by a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro designation, plus the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, Donald is now receiving recognition from his peers headed into the 2018 season.

On Monday night, the Pittsburgh product made his fourth-straight appearance on the NFL's Top 100 List, cracking the Top 10 for the first time in his career at No. 7. The annual rankings are based on an off-season poll where players vote for peers based on their performances from the recent NFL season.

In just 14 games last year, Donald recorded 11.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also pass-rushed his way to the NFL's top grade for an interior defender with a 98.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

But Donald was not the only Rams player to grace the NFL's Top 100 list this year. In total, Los Angeles boasted seven players — tied for the most of any NFL club in 2018.

Along with Donald, running back Todd Gurley (No. 6), quarterback Jared Goff (No. 38), cornerback Aqib Talib (No. 53), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (No. 61), cornerback Marcus Peters (No. 79), and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (No. 87) also made an appearance.

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