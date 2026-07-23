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Davante Adams lands at No. 53 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Jul 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams makes his eighth career appearance after seven consecutive seasons from 2018-2024 on the NFL Top 100 as voted on by his peers.

17 | WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Adams landed at No. 53 this year after hauling in 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns in his 12th season in the NFL and first season with the Rams. He played in 14 regular season games last year, missing the final three games due to a hamstring injury in Week 15. He returned for the playoffs and had 11 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown.

His 14 receiving touchdowns was a career high and led the league last year.

Adams is the third Rams player to appear on this year's Top 100, joining running back Kyren Williams (No. 89) and outside linebacker Byron Young (No. 84).

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