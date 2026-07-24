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Rams unveil two new alternate uniforms celebrating the franchise's championship legacy and iconic history

Jul 23, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams today unveiled two new alternate uniforms, Classic Sol and Fearsome White, during the club's annual Rams Revealed Live event at YouTube Theater, celebrating two defining chapters in franchise history through modern design.

Introduced exclusively to Season Ticket Members attending Rams Revealed Live, the new alternate uniforms pay tribute to the players, moments and eras that helped shape the Rams' rich history. The Classic Sol uniform honors the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship team on the 75th anniversary of that title, while Fearsome White celebrates the legendary Fearsome Foursome defensive line that redefined defensive football during the 1960s and early 1970s.

"These uniforms are a celebration and reminder of the moments and people that built the Rams into what and who we are today," said Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "Every detail was intentionally designed to honor the grit and greatness of our history while delivering a modern look for today's players and fans. Classic Sol and Fearsome White represent two iconic eras of Rams football, and we're proud to bring those stories to life in a way that connects generations of Rams fans."

Five years after the Rams became Los Angeles' first professional sports team, they delivered the first championship title to the city in 1951 at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Inspired by one of the most recognizable uniforms in franchise history, the Classic Sol design features Rams Royal satin layered and stitched directly onto the Sol jersey, creating a premium look and feel that balances craftsmanship with tradition. The return of the original three-stripe sleeve design serves as a faithful tribute to the historic uniform and a Sol monogram neck tag sits atop Royal backing.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams reveal "Classic Sol" alternate uniform

Browse through photos of the Los Angeles Rams' new "Classic Sol" alternate uniform.

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The club's modern helmet remains, enhanced with a classic 3D bumper with font inspired by the 1951 NFL Championship banner. A modern take of the striped-white pants completes the full throwback-inspired uniform.

The Fearsome White alternate uniform honors a defensive legacy and pays tribute to the legendary Fearsome Foursome— Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy, and Merlin Olsen—a defensive line widely regarded as one of the most dominant units in NFL history. Together, they transformed how defensive line play was evaluated, helping usher in a more aggressive era of pass rushing and establishing a standard that influenced generations of NFL defenses.

Built to reflect that legacy, the Fearsome White uniform combines historic inspiration with modern performance. Custom name and number styling on the jersey connects the Rams' past and present through contemporary application techniques, while a continuous Rams Royal shoulder stripe mirrors the iconic curve of the helmet horn. Television numbers return to the sleeves in a period-correct placement, while the accompanying pants feature layered Royal fabric with reflective detailing, Midnight trim and a name and number treatment designed to stand out in every lighting environment.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams' "Fearsome White" alternate uniform unveiled

Swipe through photos of the Los Angeles Rams' new "Fearsome White" alternate uniform.

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The Fearsome White uniform also introduces a new alternate helmet to the closet. The helmet maintains the current Rams primary look but is brought to life with white horns on a Royal shell, calling back to the iconic white and blue helmet of the 1960s LA Rams. The front bumper display features the newest iteration of the Fearsome White Rams logo.

"To see the Los Angeles Rams uniforms that we wore 60 years ago on the playing field now, reminds me of the importance of being a team player. We selflessly prioritized the team's collective success over individual stats or personal glory," said Grier. "As strong teammates, we supported each other through the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season. Whether we had those uniforms on or off, we were accountable teammates, trusting each other to do our job flawlessly."

Fans will see both alternate uniforms take the field during marquee primetime home matchups at SoFi Stadium throughout the 2026 season. The Rams will wear the Classic Sol uniform in Week 2 against the New York Giants on ESPN's Monday Night Football and again in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Amazon's Thursday Night Football, while the Fearsome White alternate uniform will make its on-field debut in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix.

The new alternate uniforms and additional sideline gear and merchandise are available now at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, and RamsFanShop.com. Fans can secure their seats for the Rams' historic 2026 season, including the debut of the Classic Sol and Fearsome White alternate uniforms at SoFi Stadium, by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets at www.therams.com/tickets.

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