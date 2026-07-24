Rams unveil two new alternate uniforms celebrating the franchise's championship legacy and iconic history

The Fearsome White uniform also introduces a new alternate helmet to the closet. The helmet maintains the current Rams primary look but is brought to life with white horns on a Royal shell, calling back to the iconic white and blue helmet of the 1960s LA Rams. The front bumper display features the newest iteration of the Fearsome White Rams logo.

"To see the Los Angeles Rams uniforms that we wore 60 years ago on the playing field now, reminds me of the importance of being a team player. We selflessly prioritized the team's collective success over individual stats or personal glory," said Grier. "As strong teammates, we supported each other through the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season. Whether we had those uniforms on or off, we were accountable teammates, trusting each other to do our job flawlessly."

Fans will see both alternate uniforms take the field during marquee primetime home matchups at SoFi Stadium throughout the 2026 season. The Rams will wear the Classic Sol uniform in Week 2 against the New York Giants on ESPN's Monday Night Football and again in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Amazon's Thursday Night Football, while the Fearsome White alternate uniform will make its on-field debut in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix.