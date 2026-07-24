 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Legend and former offensive lineman Jackie Slater reacts to new alternate uniforms and upcoming season

Jul 24, 2026 at 12:17 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

With high expectations heading into the 2026 season, Los Angeles Rams fans had even more to be excited about wit the unveiling of the new alternate uniforms at Rams Revealed Live on July 23. At the event was a mixture of current stars — quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett — and former legends. Both former running back Eric Dickerson and former offensive lineman Jackie Slater expressed their excitement for the upcoming season to the fans.

Slater, especially, noted how the new uniforms bring an exciting variety for players and fans alike.

"The Rams are trying to make this an experience for the fans too because I remember liking when I played in the white with the gold pants and everything and then there were times it was all white. I remember enjoying the the variety, so I know the fans are going to," Slater told therams.com after Rams Revealed Live on July 23.

Over the last 10 years, Slater has admired the approach and growth the program has taken since returning to Los Angeles, primarily under the direction of general manager Les Sneed and head coach Sean McVay.

"It's one of the most respected programs in all of pro football, and maybe at the zenith simply because of the way they operate," Slater said. "We're always going to feature the best tackles, the best guards, the best centers, the best inside linebackers, the best coverage linebackers, the get the best edges, the best Trent McDuffies, and so on and so forth, and that's how championship organizations operate."

The Rams' integration of 13 personnel last season excites a former 20-year pro at the offensive line position, and especially how it displays the innovation McVay and the coaching staff take to the game.

"It's counter to what a whole lot of teams are doing. The passing game has gotten more and more elaborate, more and more schemes, people coming up with it, and so consequently, defensively, you have to be able to put people on the field that can run and cover, okay, and that doesn't always mean that those guys are able to play the run. In 13 personnel, what happens is you got cover guys on the field, playing out of position on rundowns, and that's a matchup, a mismatch that McVay is looking to exploit. It's a unique kind of innovative approach McVay's taking."

With a new season, new uniforms and new high-octane players, Slater's excitement exemplifies the sentiments of current and former players as well as fans for what's to come in the Rams' 2026 season.

Related Links

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams' "Fearsome White" alternate uniform unveiled

Swipe through photos of the Los Angeles Rams' new "Fearsome White" alternate uniform.

ColorRush_ModernFearsome_Group
1 / 88
E_260310_Locker_Set_Braden_Fiske_BT_00023
2 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00018
3 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00013
4 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0010
5 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0182
6 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Steve_Avila_RH_0024
7 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00008
8 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0043
9 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00032
10 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Braden_Fiske_RH_0005
11 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0194
12 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0081
13 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0183
14 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00030
15 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00022
16 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00005
17 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Braden_Fiske_BT_00007
18 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00011
19 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Body_Double_AD_0283
20 / 88
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Body_Double_AD_0260
21 / 88
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Body_Double_RH_0065
22 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Brand_ReFresh_BT_0006
23 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Brand_ReFresh_BT_0005
24 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00017
25 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0130
26 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0062
27 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Steve_Avila_RH_0029
28 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00007
29 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0147
30 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0079
31 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00032
32 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Byron_Young_AD_0014
33 / 88
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Braden_Fiske_RH_0022
34 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00027
35 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0048
36 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00002
37 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Kobie_Turner_RH_0054
38 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0166
39 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00030
40 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00007
41 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Byron_Young_RH_0001
42 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Byron_Young_RH_0026
43 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Byron_Young_RH_0030
44 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0054
45 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Byron_Young_RH_0015
46 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0150
47 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Kobie_Turner_RH_0016
48 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Steve_Avila_RH_0005
49 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00023
50 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0114
51 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00010
52 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Byron_Young_AD_0039
53 / 88
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00023
54 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0161
55 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00027
56 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Byron_Young_AD_0007
57 / 88
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Kobie_Turner_RH_0041
58 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0185
59 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Braden_Fiske_BT_00009
60 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0173
61 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0181
62 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0158
63 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00020
64 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0076
65 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00015
66 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Byron_Young_RH_0011
67 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Braden_Fiske_BT_00013
68 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00036
69 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0138
70 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00042
71 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00033
72 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0127
73 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Braden_Fiske_RH_0012
74 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Steve_Avila_BT_00020
75 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0153
76 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Kobie_Turner_RH_0057
77 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00029
78 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0063
79 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Steve_Avila_RH_0015
80 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0155
81 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0171
82 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Byron_Young_BT_00044
83 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Braden_Fiske_RH_0018
84 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0083
85 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0074
86 / 88
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Locker_Set_Braden_Fiske_BT_00014
87 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0073
88 / 88
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams reveal "Classic Sol" alternate uniform

Browse through photos of the Los Angeles Rams' new "Classic Sol" alternate uniform.

E_260310_Bar_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_00007
1 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Kobie_Turner_AD_0208
2 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Quentin_Lake_RH_0057
3 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Body_Double_BT_00015
4 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00005
5 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0035
6 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0017
7 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0106
8 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00020
9 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Kobie_Turner_AD_0257
10 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00001
11 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00002
12 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0106
13 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00011
14 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0066
15 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0105
16 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260311_Portrait_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0252
17 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00004
18 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Kobie_Turner_AD_0215
19 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0183
20 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00022
21 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0087
22 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0049
23 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0016
24 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0007
25 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260311_Portrait_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0249
26 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260311_Portrait_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0199
27 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0094
28 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260311_Portrait_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0321
29 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Body_Double_RH_0053
30 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Body_Double_AD_0387
31 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Body_Double_AD_0391
32 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Body_Double_RH_0057
33 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0018
34 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_00023
35 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Quentin_Lake_RH_0008
36 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_RH_0022
37 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00017
38 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Body_Double_BT_00017
39 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260311_Portrait_Matthew_Stafford_BT_0290
40 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0105
41 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0113
42 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00013
43 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00009
44 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0003
45 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Body_Double_BT_00006
46 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00015
47 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0073
48 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0089
49 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Quentin_Lake_RH_0043
50 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00023
51 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0029
52 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0117
53 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Body_Double_BT_00009
54 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260306_Portrait_Kobie_Turner_AD_0156
55 / 71
Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0181
56 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Kobie_Turner_BT_00023
57 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Kyren_Williams_BT_0064
58 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_00005
59 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Hero_Set_Quentin_Lake_RH_0035
60 / 71
Ryan Hadji/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Emmanual_Forbes_BT_00013
61 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0175
62 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00007
63 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Nate_Landman_BT_0080
64 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0117
65 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Davante_Adams_BT_0054
66 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00011
67 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0123
68 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Matthew_Stafford_BT_00039
69 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260310_Bar_Set_Quentin_Lake_BT_00019
70 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
260519_Portrait_Puka_Nacua_BT_0160
71 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Countdown to Camp: How can deep and experienced TE group build on success of 2026 season?

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The seventh and final installment examines the tight ends.

news

Davante Adams lands at No. 53 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has his eighth career appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

news

Countdown to Camp: Experienced wide receiver group led by NFL's 2025 leaders in receptions, receiving touchdowns

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The sixth installment examines the wide receivers.

news

Countdown to Camp: What does the Rams' run game look with with an experienced running back rotation?

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The fifth installment examines the running backs.

news

Countdown to Camp: Nate Landman and Omar Speights lead continuity carryover at ILB

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The fourth installment examines the inside linebackers.

news

Top Rams News: Multiple players rank in Top 10 position rankings in ESPN survey of NFL execs, coaches and scouts

A look at which Rams' players rank among the NFL's best, according to an ESPN survey of execs, coaches and scouts, heading into the 2026 regular season.

news

Countdown to Camp: How will Myles Garrett's arrival impact Rams' defensive front?

Countdown to Camp continues exploring what edge Myles Garrett will bring to the front seven of Los Angeles' defense.

news

Countdown to Camp: How will pieces in the secondary fit together?

This year's Countdown to Camp series continues with the secondary, with the cornerback position receiving plenty of attention during free agency and the safety position looking to continue growing from the past two seasons.

news

Countdown to Camp: Rams know what they have in reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, but how will Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson continue to develop?

This year's Countdown to Camp series begins with the quarterback position, which is led by the NFL's reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford but also has an opening for the backup role.

news

Offseason position reset: Safety

Revisiting the safety position with the offseason program complete and preparation for training camp continuing.

news

Offseason position reset: Cornerback

Revisiting the cornerback position with the offseason program complete and preparation for training camp continuing.

Advertising