Rams Legend and former offensive lineman Jackie Slater reacts to new alternate uniforms and upcoming season

With high expectations heading into the 2026 season, Los Angeles Rams fans had even more to be excited about wit the unveiling of the new alternate uniforms at Rams Revealed Live on July 23. At the event was a mixture of current stars — quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett — and former legends. Both former running back Eric Dickerson and former offensive lineman Jackie Slater expressed their excitement for the upcoming season to the fans.

Slater, especially, noted how the new uniforms bring an exciting variety for players and fans alike.

"The Rams are trying to make this an experience for the fans too because I remember liking when I played in the white with the gold pants and everything and then there were times it was all white. I remember enjoying the the variety, so I know the fans are going to," Slater told therams.com after Rams Revealed Live on July 23.

Over the last 10 years, Slater has admired the approach and growth the program has taken since returning to Los Angeles, primarily under the direction of general manager Les Sneed and head coach Sean McVay.

"It's one of the most respected programs in all of pro football, and maybe at the zenith simply because of the way they operate," Slater said. "We're always going to feature the best tackles, the best guards, the best centers, the best inside linebackers, the best coverage linebackers, the get the best edges, the best Trent McDuffies, and so on and so forth, and that's how championship organizations operate."