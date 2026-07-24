Countdown to Camp: How can deep and experienced TE group build on success of 2026 season?

What the Rams' 2026 offensive identity becomes remains to be seen, but if they do continue to lean into those multiple-tight end formations, they will have a lot of inventory from last season to draw on. Either way, with the way the rest of the league seemed to mirror L.A. with how it addressed the position on their respective rosters, they'll have to continue to evolve one way or another.

"I think if you have the guys that can bring it to life," head coach Sean McVay said on March 3, when asked whether 13 personnel will play an important role in roster construction and the upcoming season. "We had depth at the tight end spot. It was favorable for us. I think the thing that we've learned over nine years is let's not kid ourselves into thinking the same things are going to be successful again. We've got to continue to adapt, adjust and evolve. You certainly talk about those things, but you have to have the players that allow you to be able to be in that personnel grouping with the depth at that position. We had that and we'll be hopeful that we have it this year, but if you had asked me this time last year, I wouldn't have envisioned it being as much of a high-volume priority."