Duke Shelley placed on Injured Reserve; McVay says Quentin Lake not expected to return this week vs. Browns

Nov 27, 2023 at 04:16 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Monday placed defensive back Duke Shelley on Injured Reserve.

Head coach Sean McVay during a video conference with reporters Monday said Shelley injured his hamstring in Los Angeles' win over the Arizona Cardinals. Being placed on IR means Shelley will miss at least the Rams' next four games: Week 13 against the Browns, Week 14 at the Ravens, Week 15 against the Commanders and Week 16 against the Saints. 

Meanwhile, the Rams will take things a day at a time time with defensive back Quentin Lake, who missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury. While McVay did not want to rule Lake out for this Sunday against the Browns, he indicated he didn't expect Lake to return this week.

"I would say probably not this week," McVay said. "But again, we're going to see how he does. I was really pleased with the way that Russ Yeast and Decobie Durant played in his absence. John Johnson is playing a lot of snaps and doing a heck of a job at safety. I thought he and (Jordan) Fuller were excellent yesterday. We'll take it a day at a time, I'm not ready to quite rule him out. But I think that would be tough for him to make it back for this game." 

The Rams take on the Browns at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

