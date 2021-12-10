Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's Holiday Hope Christmas party for local students

Dec 10, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Tatum Texada

The Rams joined Earvin "Magic" Johnson, in partnership with Cigna, to host a Holiday Hope Christmas party and surprise local elementary students with new bikes.

"When you grow up in a family of 10 kids… I asked my family for one and they said 'Well, if I buy one, I have to buy ten,'" Magic shared chuckling. "We grew up poor so I couldn't own a bike. A lot of times I had to ride on my friend's handlebars or borrow their bikes. When you see all your friends riding down the street on their bikes and you don't have one, it's an empty feeling, it's a tough feeling. I never want kids to feel what I felt, you know, so I want to make sure that we can give them a bike, let them experience what it is to own their own bike. I think it empowers them."

Last week, Saturday, Dec. 4., Crete Academy students were gifted 400 bikes provided by Target, 300 toys gifted by Mattel and vouchers for a free helmet supplied by local Los Angeles bike shop RIDEWITUS LA. The academy also received a $25,000 donation.

"Our kids are mostly low-income, and many are homeless," explained Hattie Mitchell, Founder of Crete Academy. "Our mission is to serve kids experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty. Many of our kids wouldn't have Christmas or big gifts or new things if it weren't for events like today, so we are really excited. We feel really blessed to be able to do this for our school community." 

The surprise bikes were accompanied by a mini-festival with music from a DJ, a full-size train, bounce houses, game trucks, booth games, a snow machine, pictures with Santa, pony rides, a photo booth as well as special appearances from Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, the Laker Girls and the LA Hoopbus.

"We wanted to come to the heart of the community and this is the heart," said Johnson. "What I really love, too, is the fact that they are going to get so many experiences today… face painters, I see that the Laker Girls have shown up, you know, all the things that they probably say, 'Man, I could never have or never have access to'. See, when you're a minority, you want access to things that you can only see on TV and so today we're providing that access." 

Last month, the Rams also supported Johnson's Thanksgiving Holiday Hope event. Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and staff volunteered to distribute meals to local families at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles.

"I'm happy that since they've moved here, they are making a big impact in our community, both on the field and off the field," Johnson explained when asked about the Rams' support of his efforts. "We're going to partner on a lot of things together and I'm just happy that they believe in giving back to the community like I do. That's really important."

Magic Johnson Enterprises catalyzes community and economic empowerment by making available high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of ethnically diverse urban communities. Through investment, partnership and consultation, Magic Johnson Enterprises has a portfolio of companies that strategically work together to reinforce the organization's focus on serving emerging, multicultural communities. Learn more at

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), Pepsi and St. Joseph Center host holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients

As part of the Rams' fourth annual Community Blitz Day of Service, the team hosted a holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients in partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), and Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 7. 
news

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.
news

More than 3,600 Angelenos receive food assistance at SoFi Stadium for drive thru food distribution, courtesy of Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino

As part of the team's Fourth Annual Community Blitz Day of Service on December 7, the Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide holiday meals to families in need.
news

Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LVI
news

Nick Scott, Troy Reeder and Sony Michel share the meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams safety Nick Scott, linebacker Troy Reeder and running back Sony Michel share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

Rams join Inglewood and Pepsi for Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Hollywood Park

Days leading up to thanksgiving, the Rams supported The City of Inglewood's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway presented by Pepsi at Hollywood Park.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi partner with Food Share Ventura County to host Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 5 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Weeks 13 and 14. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to View Cleats and Causes
news

Rams encourage students to nurture positive mindsets during second virtual mental health session

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to host the second mental wellness session for more than 500 LA region students (grades 6 – 9).
news

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams team up with Top Chef Steve Samson to raise nearly $250,000 to tackle hunger in Los Angeles County

In its sixth year, the Taste of the Rams virtual event brought together 500 hunger-relief advocates and raised nearly $250,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
news

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities.
