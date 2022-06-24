Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Jun 24, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Pivot Podcast recently stopped in Los Angeles at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, as co-hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor chopped it up with Rams legend Eric Dickerson, recently retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake.

On Dickerson's episode, the former All-Pro running back discusses his college career and NFL career, his top five among current players at that position in the league, and more.

On Whitworth's episode, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year dishes on his NFL longevity, Rams head coach Sean McVay's leadership, the values he instills in his kids, and more.

Durant and Lake join for a joint appearance on the podcast, covering their journeys to the Rams, working with All-Pros Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey, navigating L.A. as pro football players, and more.

Check out the full episodes below. You can also listen to them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or where you get your podcasts from.

