Eric Weddle comes out of retirement to take "opportunity of a lifetime" with Rams

Morris said after Fuller was sidelined for the playoffs, he and safeties coach Ejiro Evero began discussing veteran presences they could add this time of year. Weddle's name had come up once before, when the Rams were dealing with personnel uncertainty in wake of their COVID-19 outbreak in December. They discussed it, but they did not call him at that time.

"Then I was able to get permission from Sean to actually give him a call and just test some interest," Morris said during a video conference Thursday. "You know me, I just did it in a playful way, asked him was he fat? He said, 'I'll never be fat.' I know he consistently works out, keeps himself in good shape. His brain is like no other, it's like a coach."

To be completely certain he would not "ruffle any feathers," Weddle reached out to defensive back Jalen Ramsey to make sure he was on board.

While the two of them only played half of a season together, they formed a strong connection on a personal and playing level and stayed in contact even while Weddle was retired – including the entire 2021 season, when Weddle would get on Ramsey if he felt like Ramsey "let some things slip" after watching a game.

"I didn't have to do any really persuading," Weddle said. "He, said 'Get your butt out here. That would be the best Christmas gift ever.' So when he said that, and we kind of talked things through, that made me – it made me, obviously, humbly saying the relationship we have, and just to hear him say that, made me more confident to come back and help out."

Ramsey said it's been "fun" having Weddle back, and that return has been influential for him as well. Ramsey called Weddle the best safety he's ever played with in his career, and that the two of them were constantly communicating and always on the same page during the short amount of time they initially played together.

"That was something that I personally felt like I needed, and super, really, really wanted, another guy like that in our secondary," Ramsey said. "Even if it's just for the playoffs, for this stretch we want to go on. I was super excited when he called me and told me it was a possibility and that he was thinking about it."

Weddle had just picked his son from basketball when he was talking with McVay about the next steps to getting him up to Thousand Oaks.

Once he and his wife broke the news to their children, the children couldn't contain their excitement.