First Look: Rams head north for Monday Night Football road game against 49ers

After falling to the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, the Rams will look to bounce back in primetime with a Monday Night Football road game against the 49ers in Week 10. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers:

Notable 49ers additions

Took North Dakota State QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft: Drafted as their quarterback of the future, Lance at first was used situationally, or in specific packages, then replaced incumbent starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 against the Seahawks after Garoppolo sustained a calf injury. Lance then sustained a left knee sprain against the Cardinals in his first career start the following week. While Lance is now healthy, head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game he has no plans to start Trey Lance.

Re-signed All-Pro OT Trent Williams to a six-year deal on March 23: While not a new addition, it was still significant that Williams was retained him nearly one year after acquiring him in a trade on Day 3 of the draft. He was brought in as veteran Joe Staley's replacement after Staley retired last year and is San Francisco's long-term answer for protecting the blind side of its quarterback.

Top performers in Week 9

Garoppolo completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell paced the 49ers backfield with eight carries for 36 yards.

TE George Kittle led San Francisco's receivers with 101 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches; WR Brandon Aiyuk added 89 yards and one touchdown on six catches.

LB Fred Warner led the 49ers' defense with 14 total tackles, with defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Arden Key each recording a sack.

On special teams, K Robbie Gould made his lone field goal attempt and both of his extra point attempts. P Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 40.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

From a skill position standpoint, the 49ers are set to be the healthiest they've been in quite some time – especially in the passing game, with Kittle returning last week and joining Aiyuk and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whose 882 receiving yards are second in the NFL through the first nine weeks.

However, the 49ers also suffered a key loss along the offensive line last week against the Cardinals, with starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffering a torn squad that will require season-ending surgery.

The common thread here is the importance of the Rams' pass rush continuing to generate the consistent pressure it has all season.