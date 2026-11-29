Riding a five-game win streak, the Rams return to primetime in Week 13 with a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Amazon Prime Video.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Chiefs, presented by American Airlines.

Notable Chiefs additions

Selected former Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of this year's draft: With Offensive Player of the Year candidate Kenneth Walker III missing time due to a groin injury, Kansas City has looked to Johnson as their RB1 in the meantime. Johnson has 410 total scrimmage yards over the Chiefs' last three games.

With Offensive Player of the Year candidate Kenneth Walker III missing time due to a groin injury, Kansas City has looked to Johnson as their RB1 in the meantime. Johnson has 410 total scrimmage yards over the Chiefs' last three games. Signed veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson to their 53-man roster on Nov. 24: With starting right tackle Jaylon Moore dealing with an ankle injury, Johnson's arrival provides much-needed depth.

Top Performers in Week 12

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16-of-29 pass attempts for 174 yards in Kansas City's 13-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills on a last-second, 57-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

Johnson led the Chiefs with 17 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs' receivers with 71 receiving yards on four catches.

Cornerback Nohl Williams and safety Alohi Gilman led Kansas City's defense with one interception each; linebacker Nick Bolston posted a team-high 14 total tackles plus one sack.

Kicker Harrison Butker made 1 of 2 field goal attempts (made from 26, missed from 46) and converted his lone extra point attempt, while punter Matt Araiza averaged 41.6 yards per punt across seven punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

It isn't surprising that 13 personnel remains a staple of the Rams' offensive identity. And with Davis Allen (ankle) out for at least the next forum games as he heads to injured reserve, and not having clarity on Tyler Higbee's game status on Wednesday, their ability to adapt that offensive identity once again will be paramount.

McVay confirmed the Rams will be signing tight end Jack Stoll off the 49ers' practice squad. Beyond Stoll, the Rams' only two other healthy tight ends are Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare.