Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 1

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1 on Sept. 10, 2026. The game will air on Netflix.
How to Watch is presented by American Airlines.
MATCHUP
The Rams and 49ers last met in Week 10 of the 2025 season, a 42-26 Rams victory in San Francisco. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns with wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and tight ends Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen on the receiving end of those touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum added 56 yards on the ground. Defensively, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception and also led the team with two pass breakups. Inside linebacker Nate Landman had two tackles for loss and 11 total tackles, the latter tied for most on the team alongside safety Quentin Lake and inside linebacker Omar Speights.
Kickoff for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. pacific time on Netflix.
TOP 2025 PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (4,707 passing yards, 46 TDs, 8 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (1,252 rushing yards, 281 receiving yards, 13 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (129 catches, 1,715 receiving yards, 105 rushing yards, 10 total TDs)
ILB Nate Landman (132 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 QBHs, 8 TFLs, 1 INT, 6 PDs, 4 FFs, 2 FRs)
OLB Byron Young (82 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, 29 QBHs, 12 TFLs, 1 FF)
49ers:
QB Brock Purdy (2,167 passing yards, 20 TDs, 10 INTs, 147 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs)
RB Christian McCaffrey (1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards, 17 total TDs)
WR Jauan Jennings (55 catches, 643 receiving yards, 9 TDs)
LB Tatum Bethune (94 total tackles, 1.0 sack, 4 TFLs, 4 PDs, 1 QBH)
CB Deommodore Lenoir (61 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs, 5 PDs)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-49ers ON TV?
- TV Coverage: Netflix (also available to watch locally on KNBC)
- Play-By-Play: Noah Eagle
- Color Analyst: Luke Kuechly
- Sideline Reporter: MJ Acosta and Tom Pelissero
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-49ers ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here. Thursday's game can also be streamed on the Netflix app.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-49ers ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM (Also on SiriusXM)
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 192 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2