Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 1

MATCHUP

The Rams and 49ers last met in Week 10 of the 2025 season, a 42-26 Rams victory in San Francisco. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns with wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and tight ends Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen on the receiving end of those touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum added 56 yards on the ground. Defensively, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception and also led the team with two pass breakups. Inside linebacker Nate Landman had two tackles for loss and 11 total tackles, the latter tied for most on the team alongside safety Quentin Lake and inside linebacker Omar Speights.