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Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 27-7 in Week 1 in Australia

Sep 10, 2026 at 08:27 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Rams fell to the 49ers 27-7 on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Though Los Angeles had an efficient run game paced by a combined 21 carries for 95 yards between running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, and safety Quentin Lake an interception for its defense, San Francisco's timely answers in all three phases to drives where LA appeared to be gaining or regaining momentum were the difference in the 2026 regular season opener. The 49ers offense had some drives kept the Rams defense on the field for long stretches at times – the time of possession was 33:50-26:10 in favor of San Francisco – but the Rams offense also had missed opportunities when their defense did get the ball back to them.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:

San Francisco took an early 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro with 6:15 left in the first quarter after Los Angeles punted on its first possession. LA answered with a 41-yard completion from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua that set up 5-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

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Safety Quentin Lake intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for tight end George Kittle with 12:04 left in the second quarter; however, the Rams gave the ball back on the next possession after cornerback Renardo Green intercepted a Matthew Stafford deep ball intended for wide receiver Puka Nacua with 8:52 left in the second quarter, putting the 49ers at their own 13. San Francisco converted the takeaway into points via a 39-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to regain the lead 10-7 with 4:28 left in the first half that they would ultimately carry into halftime.

The 49ers opened the second half with a 46-yard kickoff return by Deebo Samuel to midfield, and ended the ensuing drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Mike Evans to grow their lead to 10 early in the third quarter.

The Rams had a chance to reduce their deficit back to three late in the third quarter, but Stafford's QB sneak on 4th and goal from the 49ers 1 was stopped short of the goal line. An 11-play, 99-yard drive on the ensuing series was capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Samuel to push San Francisco's lead to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face 49ers for Week 1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers for Week 1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77), and Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77), and Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) and Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Daniel Pockett /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) and Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Daniel Pockett /Los Angeles Rams)

Daniel Pockett /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams)

Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) and Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) and Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams)

Michael Willson /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Inside linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Inside linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) and Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) and Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89), Tight end Colby Parkinson (84), and Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89), Tight end Colby Parkinson (84), and Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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As the Rams were driving toward midfield with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter, the 49ers defense forced and recovered a fumble by tight end Tyler Higbee. The Rams stopped the 49ers at the Rams 38 on the next possession, but the 49ers still came away with points after Pineiro's successful 56-yard field goal attempt extended their lead to 20 with 9:43 remaining.

Despite that amount of time left, the deficit proved insurmountable for the Rams.

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Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Thursday Night Football in Week 5

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 5 Thursday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 2.

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SoFi Stadium under the lights: Rams & Niners square off on Thursday Night Football | Game Preview

J.B. Long breaks down the Los Angeles Rams' recent run game efficiency, examines the challenges running back Christian McCafffrey poses in the passing attack, and highlights wide receiver Puka Nacua's spectacular September and how he can help open things up against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

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First Look: Rams host 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5

An early preview of Thursday Night Football between the Rams and the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 5.

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