Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 27-7 in Week 1 in Australia

Though Los Angeles had an efficient run game paced by a combined 21 carries for 95 yards between running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, and safety Quentin Lake an interception for its defense, San Francisco's timely answers in all three phases to drives where LA appeared to be gaining or regaining momentum were the difference in the 2026 regular season opener. The 49ers offense had some drives kept the Rams defense on the field for long stretches at times – the time of possession was 33:50-26:10 in favor of San Francisco – but the Rams offense also had missed opportunities when their defense did get the ball back to them.