Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 27-7 in Week 1 in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Rams fell to the 49ers 27-7 on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Though Los Angeles had an efficient run game paced by a combined 21 carries for 95 yards between running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, and safety Quentin Lake an interception for its defense, San Francisco's timely answers in all three phases to drives where LA appeared to be gaining or regaining momentum were the difference in the 2026 regular season opener. The 49ers offense had some drives kept the Rams defense on the field for long stretches at times – the time of possession was 33:50-26:10 in favor of San Francisco – but the Rams offense also had missed opportunities when their defense did get the ball back to them.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:
San Francisco took an early 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro with 6:15 left in the first quarter after Los Angeles punted on its first possession. LA answered with a 41-yard completion from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua that set up 5-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Safety Quentin Lake intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for tight end George Kittle with 12:04 left in the second quarter; however, the Rams gave the ball back on the next possession after cornerback Renardo Green intercepted a Matthew Stafford deep ball intended for wide receiver Puka Nacua with 8:52 left in the second quarter, putting the 49ers at their own 13. San Francisco converted the takeaway into points via a 39-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to regain the lead 10-7 with 4:28 left in the first half that they would ultimately carry into halftime.
The 49ers opened the second half with a 46-yard kickoff return by Deebo Samuel to midfield, and ended the ensuing drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Mike Evans to grow their lead to 10 early in the third quarter.
The Rams had a chance to reduce their deficit back to three late in the third quarter, but Stafford's QB sneak on 4th and goal from the 49ers 1 was stopped short of the goal line. An 11-play, 99-yard drive on the ensuing series was capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Samuel to push San Francisco's lead to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers for Week 1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Take a look at photos from the matchup!
As the Rams were driving toward midfield with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter, the 49ers defense forced and recovered a fumble by tight end Tyler Higbee. The Rams stopped the 49ers at the Rams 38 on the next possession, but the 49ers still came away with points after Pineiro's successful 56-yard field goal attempt extended their lead to 20 with 9:43 remaining.
Despite that amount of time left, the deficit proved insurmountable for the Rams.