First Look: Rams prepare for Bengals, third London game in four seasons

Oct 22, 2019 at 11:51 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Refreshed by newfound momentum gained from a 37-10 win over the Falcons in Week 7, the Rams now shift their focus to a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London.

Los Angeles and Cincinnati are facing each other for the first time since 2015, which also means this contest marks the first game between both clubs in the Rams' second stint in L.A. For the Rams, this marks their third NFL London game in four years and fourth overall since the series began in 2007. The Bengals, meanwhile, are making their second appearance.

In advance of the game, here's an early look at the Bengals, including notable additions, their top statistical performers so far, where they rank in certain statistical categories and key storylines.

191022_FirstLookCIN_Web

Notable additions

  • Re-signed CB Darqueze Dennard in March. The sixth-year pro was set to enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent until agreeing with the Bengals to a one-year deal. Knee surgery landed him on Cincinnati's Physically Unable to Perform list, where he spent the first six games before getting activated last week. He posted five total tackles and two pass breakups in his 2019 debut.
  • Signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad on Oct. 2. An undrafted free agent signed by the Bengals in May, injuries to A.J. Green and John Ross created an opportunity for Morgan to get promoted to the active roster. The former Nebraska star has one catch for six yards in the three games since.

Top performers in Week 7

QB Andy Dalton completed 22 of 43 pass attempts for 276 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the Bengals' 27-17 home loss to the Jaguars. Dalton also rushed four times for a team-high 33 yards and one touchdown.

WR Alex Erickson led Cincinnati with eight receptions for 137 yards, while RB Joe Mixon was on the receiving end of Dalton's lone passing touchdown.

Defensively, safety Jessie Bates III paced the Bengals with a game-high 12 total tackles.

On special teams, kicker Randy Bullock converted his lone field goal attempt as well as both extra point attempts.

Rankings

Offense

  • Points Per Game: 28th (16.3)
  • Yards Per Game: 27th (305.3)
  • Passing Yards Per Game: 12th (252.1)
  • Rushing Yards Per Game: 32nd (53.1)

Defense

  • Points Allowed Per Game: T-24th (26.6)
  • Yards Allowed Per Game: 32nd (430.9)
  • Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 16th (241.9)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 32nd (189.0)

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Similar to last week, this another ideal situation for L.A.'s offense to gain some confidence.

Cincinnati's defense has surrendered at least 21 points to opponents in each of its first seven games. Furthermore, each of their last three opponents have surpassed 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing.

At the same time, while the Bengals' offense has likely missed Green and Ross, it still has enough talent to rank in the top half of the NFL in passing offense. Thus, like the Falcons game, a high-scoring affair is a strong possibility once again this week.

