First Look: Rams prepare for Bengals, third London game in four seasons

Refreshed by newfound momentum gained from a 37-10 win over the Falcons in Week 7, the Rams now shift their focus to a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London.

Los Angeles and Cincinnati are facing each other for the first time since 2015, which also means this contest marks the first game between both clubs in the Rams' second stint in L.A. For the Rams, this marks their third NFL London game in four years and fourth overall since the series began in 2007. The Bengals, meanwhile, are making their second appearance.