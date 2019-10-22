David Edwards displays "locked in" mentality in first career start

Yes, Edwards was that focused during first career start. He said his mindset was intentional.

"After the first couple plays, it felt like I eased into it and was able to kind of quiet my mind, let me technique (work) and just go play," Edwards said.

It was a performance that garnered praise from teammates, coaches and a national expert alike. Per scouting service Pro Football Focus, Edwards' grade of 60.9 against Atlanta marked the highest by a Los Angeles left guard this season.

"I thought he displayed really good poise and maturity for a younger guy making his first start, especially when you look at just the sliding inside at that guard position, things happen a little bit quicker," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I think he did a nice job. I think he's only going to get better. I thought he played with great length and protection. He did a good job getting his hands on guys and I think that was a big part of why we were able to keep (QB) Jared (Goff) clean most of the day."

Similar to last week, Edwards credited Rams starting left tackle and 14-year NFL vet Andrew Whitworth for helping him adjust and prepare.

Edwards primarily played right tackle during his Badger career and didn't begin playing left guard until he got to Los Angeles. Playing alongside Whitworth made the transition much easier.

"Anytime he talks in a meeting, on the field, you take notice, take notes and try to absorb it, because the guy has played so much football," Edwards said. "Having him, especially (Sunday), just to be able to learn and bounce stuff off of (him based on) what I was thinking was awesome. He was great, too."

Unfortunately for Edwards, he didn't have any family members in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He said they were unable to make it because his younger brother Joe had a championship game and his father David is one of the team's coaches.

If Edwards plays like he did last week, though, it's safe to say they will have plenty more opportunities to catch him in action.