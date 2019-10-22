Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

David Edwards displays "locked in" mentality in first career start

Oct 22, 2019 at 09:06 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

ATLANTA – Late in last Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rams WR Robert Woods wanted to check on LG David Edwards and ask him how he was doing.

Why? Because Woods seemingly hadn't heard a word out of him up until that point.

"He had that mindset all game, he was so locked in," Woods said. "Fourth quarter, I looked over and I'm like, 'Yo, what's up David? You didn't say nothing all game,' because he was over there dominating."

191022_DavidEdwards_Web

Yes, Edwards was that focused during first career start. He said his mindset was intentional.

"After the first couple plays, it felt like I eased into it and was able to kind of quiet my mind, let me technique (work) and just go play," Edwards said.

It was a performance that garnered praise from teammates, coaches and a national expert alike. Per scouting service Pro Football Focus, Edwards' grade of 60.9 against Atlanta marked the highest by a Los Angeles left guard this season.

"I thought he displayed really good poise and maturity for a younger guy making his first start, especially when you look at just the sliding inside at that guard position, things happen a little bit quicker," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I think he did a nice job. I think he's only going to get better. I thought he played with great length and protection. He did a good job getting his hands on guys and I think that was a big part of why we were able to keep (QB) Jared (Goff) clean most of the day."

Similar to last week, Edwards credited Rams starting left tackle and 14-year NFL vet Andrew Whitworth for helping him adjust and prepare.

Edwards primarily played right tackle during his Badger career and didn't begin playing left guard until he got to Los Angeles. Playing alongside Whitworth made the transition much easier.

"Anytime he talks in a meeting, on the field, you take notice, take notes and try to absorb it, because the guy has played so much football," Edwards said. "Having him, especially (Sunday), just to be able to learn and bounce stuff off of (him based on) what I was thinking was awesome. He was great, too."

Unfortunately for Edwards, he didn't have any family members in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He said they were unable to make it because his younger brother Joe had a championship game and his father David is one of the team's coaches.

If Edwards plays like he did last week, though, it's safe to say they will have plenty more opportunities to catch him in action.

"He played really, really big time for us," Woods said.

Related Links

Social Roundup: Players react to win over Falcons

Check out social media posts from Rams players following their 37-10 win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

Gurley_SR
1 / 12
Ramsey_SR
2 / 12
Henderson_SR
3 / 12
Hekker_SR
4 / 12
Scott_SR
5 / 12
Everett_SR
6 / 12
JosephDay_SR
7 / 12
191022_SRU_Brockers
8 / 12
Okoronkwo_SR
9 / 12
Weddle_SR
10 / 12
191022_SRU_Fox
11 / 12
191022_SRU_Fowler
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey: First career sack "a long time coming"

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey had been close over the years before finally breaking through last Sunday with his first career sack.

news

Rams hope Tutu Atwell's big play in Week 5 is first of more to come

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell's first career reception creates explosive pass play Rams offense is looking for. They want to see more of those from him.

news

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams looking to establish their identity against the Panthers | Week 6 Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses how the Los Angeles Rams plan on providing more protection for Matthew Stafford, examines how the Rams defense will look to affect Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, and weighs the impacts offensive stars Cooper Kupp & Christian McCaffrey will have on Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Christian McCaffrey and Panthers offense, getting Rams offensive back on track

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 6 regular season home game against the Panthers.

news

Grant Haley enjoying increased role with Rams in latest chapter of NFL journey

Rams defensive back Grant Haley has been making the most of his new opportunities, stepping up for a secondary battling injuries.

news

Opposing View: Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks on challenges presented by Rams offense and defense

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sees lots of talent on both sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Rams.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Panthers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they begin their preparation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

news

Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone's journey to a starting spot in the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 90

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone opens up about his journey from being cut and considering options outside of football to becoming a starting lineman for the Rams.

news

First Look: Rams host Panthers in Week 6 before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, presented by Cedars-Sinai.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

McVay: David Edwards in concussion protocol again

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on left guard David Edwards coming out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Advertising