First Look: Rams close out 2023 preseason taking on Broncos in Denver

Notable Broncos additions

Signed running back Samaje Perine to a 2-year deal in March: Previously with the Bengals, Perine will share backfield work with Javonte Williams. Perine did well in a complementary role alongside Joe Mixon last season, recording six total touchdowns and 38 receptions for 287 yards.

Previously with the Bengals, Perine will share backfield work with Javonte Williams. Perine did well in a complementary role alongside Joe Mixon last season, recording six total touchdowns and 38 receptions for 287 yards. Signed kicker Brett Maher in late July: Denver waived Elliott Fry a little over two weeks later, so Maher currently is the only kicker on its roster. The Broncos were in the market for a new one after waiving veteran Brandon McManus, who later signed with the Jaguars this offseason.

Top performers in 2022

QB Russell Wilson completed 292 of 483 pass attempts (60.5%) for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

RB Latavius Murray paced Denver's backfield with 160 carries for 703 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Jerry Jeudy led all Broncos receivers with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

LB Alex Singleton posted a team-high 163 total tackles, while S Justin Simmons recorded a team-best six interceptions.

On special teams, McManus made 28 of 36 field goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra point attempts, while P Corliss Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt on 46 punts, with 30 of his 96 punts landing inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Just like last week, joint practices and the preseason finale mean another busy week for the Rams.

For joint practices, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Derion Kendrick will return this week – per head coach Sean McVay – after being sidelined by hamstring injuries. Kupp has been out since Aug. 2, while Kendrick last practiced on July 28, so it will be a big week for both as they get their feet back under themselves.

It is a big week for the roster overall as well, with the two joint practices and Saturday's preseason game being the final three opportunities to evaluate the roster ahead of next Tuesday's deadline to reduce to 53.

With defensive tackle Aaron Donald not traveling to Denver because he and his wife are expecting another child "any day now," according to McVay, that means more opportunities to be had for Los Angeles' defensive line during joint practices this week.