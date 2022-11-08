First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 10 in lone home game in month of November

The Rams (3-5) are back home in Week 10, and for the first and only time in the month of November, hosting the Cardinals (3-6) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff from Inglewood is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:

Notable Cardinals additions

WR DeAndre Hopkins returned from six-game suspension in Week 7: Since the two teams played in Week 3, Arizona has gotten back its top receiver in Hopkins, who already has 26 receptions for 298 yards and two touchdowns in the three games he's played since returning.

Acquired WR Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Panthers on October 17: The same day Hopkins returned, the Cardinals went outside the organization to acquire another passing target in Anderson in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation. While he has only one catch for minus-four yards in three games with Arizona, his speed makes him a vertical threat Los Angeles' secondary must account for.

Top performers in Week 9

QB Kyler Murray completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 175 yards with two touchdowns in Arizona's 31-21 home loss to the NFC West-leading Seahawks on Sunday.

Murray was also the Cardinals' leading rusher with eight carries for 60 yards.

WR Rondale Moore led Arizona's receivers with eight catches for 69 yards, while TE Zach Ertz (five catches for 40 yards) and Hopkins (four for 36) were on the receiving end of Murray's touchdown passes.

The Cardinals defense was led by safety Budda Baker's 11 total tackles, with linebacker Zaven Collins adding a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

As the notable additions section hinted at, it's about the change in personnel – especially when it comes to Murray's targets.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who had 14 catches for 140 yards in Week 3, has been sidelined for multiple weeks with a foot injury. Arizona moved on from Andy Isabella, Moore finally is, and Anderson is now in the fold. Ertz, who had six catches for 45 yards in Week 3, made it back-to-back games with a receiving touchdown last week.

In other words, it will be a different challenge for the Rams secondary this week compared to the first time around, especially as they try to replicate what they did in that first game with keeping everything underneath and limiting Murray to those short and intermediate completions.