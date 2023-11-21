Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in Week 12

Nov 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams continue NFC West play in Week 12 with a road game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:

Notable Cardinals additions

  • Claimed RB Michael Carter off waivers from the Jets: New York head coach Rob Saleh said the team wanted to give rookie Israel Abanikanda opportunities and didn't want Carter to "rot on the bench" in wake of that move, so they waived him last week in order to give him a better shot with another team. That's now with the Cardinals, and could come as soon as this Sunday against the Rams after being inactive last week against the Texans.

Top Performers in Week 11

QB Kyler Murray completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 214 yards with one touchdown against one interception in the Cardinals 21-16 loss to the Texans in Houston.

RB James Conner paced Arizona's backfield with 14 carries for 62 yards.

WR Greg Dortch led Cardinals receivers with six catches for 76 yards; WR Rondale Moore's 48-yard reception accounted for Murray's lone touchdown pass.

S Jalen Thompson led Arizona's defense with eight total tackles, one sack and one interception.

On special teams, K Matt Prater made his lone field goal attempt (57 yards) and lone extra point attempt, while P Blake Gillikin averaged 53.5 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This isn't the same Cardinals team the Rams took on in Week 6. The primary reason? The return of Murray.

Arizona was still competitive when Josh Dobbs was leading its offense, but that's been taken to another level with Murray back under center.

He led Arizona to a thrilling 25-23 win over the Falcons in his 2023 season debut, and nearly pulled off another impressive rally against the Texans last week.

Furthermore, the Cardinals also have star running back James Conner healthy after Conner missed the first meeting between the two teams with a knee injury. 

Those two alone are already making a difference for Arizona's offense and present a new challenge for Los Angeles' defense compared to Week 6.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon on the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on in his first season in Horns | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 110

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive back  Ahkello Witherspoon talks about the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on with the Rams.
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp day-to-day with lateral ankle sprain; running back Kyren Williams to return this week vs. Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams and other players coming out of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Seahawks. 
news

Lucas Havrisik gets first game-winning field goal in Rams' win over Seahawks

Appearing in his third NFL game, Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik notched his first career game-winning field goal. 
news

"Pueden añadir eso a su legado": Matthew Stafford resurge en el cuarto periodo tras golpazo para enorme victoria de los Rams | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles sale de la mala racha al aparecer por fin el fútbol americano complementario que tanto esperaba el entrenador Sean McVay.
news

'This is one of the things that makes him great': Matthew Stafford brushes off big hit to help rally Rams to Week 11 win over Seahawks

In a literal gut-check moment, quarterback Matthew Stafford added to his legacy of toughness by moving past to rally the Rams to a victory over the Seahawks. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 17-16 Week 11 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following team's 17-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams edge Seahawks 17-16 at SoFi Stadium after Seattle's late 55-yard field goal attempt misses wide right

Thanks to timely plays by their offense and defense, a late field goal, and a missed field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, the Rams hung on to defeat the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's game between the Rams and the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 11 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 11: Creating takeaways and limiting offensive playmakers among areas of focus 

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.
Advertising