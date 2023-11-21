First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in Week 12

The Rams continue NFC West play in Week 12 with a road game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:

Notable Cardinals additions

Claimed RB Michael Carter off waivers from the Jets: New York head coach Rob Saleh said the team wanted to give rookie Israel Abanikanda opportunities and didn't want Carter to "rot on the bench" in wake of that move, so they waived him last week in order to give him a better shot with another team. That's now with the Cardinals, and could come as soon as this Sunday against the Rams after being inactive last week against the Texans.

Top Performers in Week 11

QB Kyler Murray completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 214 yards with one touchdown against one interception in the Cardinals 21-16 loss to the Texans in Houston.

RB James Conner paced Arizona's backfield with 14 carries for 62 yards.

WR Greg Dortch led Cardinals receivers with six catches for 76 yards; WR Rondale Moore's 48-yard reception accounted for Murray's lone touchdown pass.

S Jalen Thompson led Arizona's defense with eight total tackles, one sack and one interception.

On special teams, K Matt Prater made his lone field goal attempt (57 yards) and lone extra point attempt, while P Blake Gillikin averaged 53.5 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This isn't the same Cardinals team the Rams took on in Week 6. The primary reason? The return of Murray.

Arizona was still competitive when Josh Dobbs was leading its offense, but that's been taken to another level with Murray back under center.

He led Arizona to a thrilling 25-23 win over the Falcons in his 2023 season debut, and nearly pulled off another impressive rally against the Texans last week.

Furthermore, the Cardinals also have star running back James Conner healthy after Conner missed the first meeting between the two teams with a knee injury.