First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 6 NFC West battle

Notable Cardinals additions

Selected WR Michael Wilson in the third round of this year's draft: The Stanford product is Arizona's second-leading receiver with 255 receiving yards on 15 catches; his 17 yards per catch his highest among all Cardinals receivers.

Acquired QB Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Browns in late August: This move was made four days before the Cardinals released Colt McCoy, effectively making Dobbs the temporary starter while they await Kyler Murray's return from last season's ACL injury.

Top performers in Week 5

Dobbs completed 15 of 32 pass attempts for 166 yards with two touchdowns against two interceptions in the Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

RB James Conner had 6 carries for 46 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury. Emari Demercado took over and finished with 10 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. However, it was WR Rondale Moore (three carries for 50 yards) who wound up as Arizona's leading rusher.

WR Marquise Brown led Cardinals receivers with four catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.

S K'Von Wallace paced Arizona's defense with 10 total tackles and one interception.

On special teams, K Matt Prater made 1 of 2 extra point attempts, while P Blake Gillikin averaged 54.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Running back James Conner is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks because of the injury he sustained against the Bengals in Week 5, which means the Rams defense will be preparing to face the Cardinals this week without one of their best, if not their best, offense player.

But that doesn't mean it will be any easier for Los Angeles, especially with how well Dobbs and Brown have played through the first five weeks of the season.

Arizona will also be missing defensive playmaker and safety Budda Baker (hamstring), who isn't eligible to return from Injured Reserve until after this week.