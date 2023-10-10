Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 6 NFC West battle

Oct 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are back home in Week 6 for the second of three-straight games at SoFi Stadium, hosting the Cardinals. Kickoff on Sunday at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals, presented by American Airlines:

231010_FirstLook_16x9

Notable Cardinals additions

  • Selected WR Michael Wilson in the third round of this year's draft: The Stanford product is Arizona's second-leading receiver with 255 receiving yards on 15 catches; his 17 yards per catch his highest among all Cardinals receivers.
  • Acquired QB Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Browns in late August: This move was made four days before the Cardinals released Colt McCoy, effectively making Dobbs the temporary starter while they await Kyler Murray's return from last season's ACL injury.

Top performers in Week 5

Dobbs completed 15 of 32 pass attempts for 166 yards with two touchdowns against two interceptions in the Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

RB James Conner had 6 carries for 46 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury. Emari Demercado took over and finished with 10 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. However, it was WR Rondale Moore (three carries for 50 yards) who wound up as Arizona's leading rusher.

WR Marquise Brown led Cardinals receivers with four catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.

S K'Von Wallace paced Arizona's defense with 10 total tackles and one interception.

On special teams, K Matt Prater made 1 of 2 extra point attempts, while P Blake Gillikin averaged 54.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Running back James Conner is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks because of the injury he sustained against the Bengals in Week 5, which means the Rams defense will be preparing to face the Cardinals this week without one of their best, if not their best, offense player.

But that doesn't mean it will be any easier for Los Angeles, especially with how well Dobbs and Brown have played through the first five weeks of the season.

Arizona will also be missing defensive playmaker and safety Budda Baker (hamstring), who isn't eligible to return from Injured Reserve until after this week.

This is also a more competitive Cardinals team than their 1-4 overall record suggests, but it's mostly been a pattern of a tale of two halves through the first five weeks of the season. Still, L.A. should not be overlooking Arizona this week, even as injuries mount for the Cardinals.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 home game against the Cardinals.
news

Rams agree to terms on Van Jefferson trade with Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

McVay: Bobby Brown III out 5-7 weeks with Grade 3 MCL sprain, plus updates on Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on nose tackle Bobby Brown III and offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton coming out of Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Tras derrota de los Rams contra Eagles, Sean McVay dice que su equipo puede ser más consistente | Resumen del partido

El ataque de los Rams apenas pudo rebasar la yarda 50 en la segunda mitad contra Philadelphia, que se llevó el triunfo por 23-14 para seguir invicto.
news

Cooper Kupp: 'It did feel good to be out there playing football again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was glad to be back on the field as he made his 2023 season debut against the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Eagles edge Rams in tight contest as late first-half, 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts and pair of second-half field goals by kicker Jake Elliott enough to keep distance from Rams. 
news

Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Eagles in Week 5: Pass protection, avoiding short-yardage situations for Philadelphia offense among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 5 regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

"Estoy muy emocionado": Cooper Kupp regresa a los Rams, que lo tendrán junto a Puka Nacua para recibir a los poderosos Eagles

En el primero de tres juegos seguidos en SoFi Stadium, los Rams tendrán las manos llenas al medirse a uno de los equipos que quedan invictos en la temporada
Advertising