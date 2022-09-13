Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams host Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2

Sep 13, 2022 at 03:04 PM
The Rams are home for the second-straight week, taking on the Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Kickoff in Inglewood on Sunday, September 18 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at the Falcons:

Notable Falcons additions

  • Signed QB Marcus Mariota to a 2-year deal in March: The Falcons are still sorting through who will succeed Matt Ryan after trading Ryan to the Colts earlier this offseason. Enter Mariota, who has familiarity with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith when Smith was offensive coordinator for the Titans.
  • Selected WR Drake London No. 8 overall in this year's draft: Wide receiver was a big need in wake of Calvin Ridley's indefinite suspension, so Atlanta used its highest 2022 draft pick on London, a former USC standout.

Top performers in Week 1

Mariota completed 20 of 33 passes for 215 yards.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson led the ground game with 22 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown; Mariota also rushed 12 times for 72 yards and one touchdown.

London finished as Atlanta's leading receiver with five catches for 74 yards.

DT Grady Jarrett's 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and five total tackles paced the Falcons defense.

On special teams, K Younghoe Koo made 4 of 5 field goal attempts (game-winning 63-yard attempt blocked), while P Bradley Pinion averaged 45 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch for, and what they mean for the Rams

Similar to last week, all eyes will be on the trenches, but for a different reason.

A re-shuffled Rams offensive line due to injuries will be going up against a Falcons defensive front that, besides getting four sacks, also got consistent pressure against the Saints in Week 1. Statistically, Jarrett was their most disruptive defensive lineman.

Thus, Week 2 presents another strong test for Los Angeles when it comes to protecting its quarterback.

Beyond the play at the line of scrimmage, it will be also be interesting to watch Rams running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Allen Robinson II this week.

Akers had just three carries in Week 1, and head coach Sean McVay the day after the game said that "there were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but do want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him."

As for Robinson, McVay on The Coach McVay Show this week said "I've got to do a better job of getting him involved" after Robinson was targeted twice and finished with just one catch for 12 yards in the opener.

