First Look: Rams head to East Coast for New Year's Eve matchup with Giants in Week 17

The Rams are bound for the East Coast this week for a road game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Giants:

Notable Giants additions

Crosby spent a week with the Rams competing with Lucas Havrisik in practice during Week 14 before Los Angeles ultimately decided to stick with Havrisik. Now, he's suiting up for the Giants after Cade York was placed on Injured Reserve. Acquired TE Darren Waller in a trade with the Raiders in mid-March: A hamstring injury in Week 8 sidelined Waller for five games and put him on IR before being activated and making his return in Week 15 against the Saints. He has 42 catches for 456 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played this season.

Top Performers in Week 16

QB Tyrod Taylor completed 7 of 16 pass attempts for 133 yards with 1 touchdown against 1 interception in the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Eagles; Taylor replaced starter Tommy DeVito, who was benched at halftime after starting the Giants' last six games (including Week 16).

RB Saquon Barkley controlled New York's backfield with a team-high 23 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown.

WR Darius Slayton led the Giants receivers with three catches for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.

DB Adoree' Jackson's 76-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted New York's defensive efforts, as well as LB Bobby Okereke's 10 total tackles.

On special teams, Crosby made his lone field goal attempt (52 yards) and both of his extra point attempts, while P Jamie Gillan averaged 39.5 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

First and foremost, the chance to clinch a playoff berth.

The Rams need a win over the Giants, plus a Seahawks loss to the Steelers, or a win over the Giants and a Packers-Vikings tie, to earn a playoff spot in Week 17.

But which New York quarterback will Los Angeles be preparing for?