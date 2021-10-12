First Look: Rams travel to Giants in Week 6 seeking second-straight road win

The Rams aim for their second-straight road win as they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in Week 6. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Giants.

Notable Giants additions

Drafted WR Kadarius Toney 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft: Originally slotted the 11th overall pick, the Giants traded back with the Bears and still managed to snag Toney, who tallied 2,641 all-purpose yards across 38 games in four seasons at the University of Florida.

Originally slotted the 11th overall pick, the Giants traded back with the Bears and still managed to snag Toney, who tallied 2,641 all-purpose yards across 38 games in four seasons at the University of Florida. Signed WR Kenny Golladay to a four-year contract on March 20: The former Lions wide receiver was brought in as a big-bodied receiver to complement the speedy Darius Slayton and slot receiver Sterling Shepherd, and has recorded 17 receptions for 282 yards through five games.

Top performers in Week 5

QB Mike Glennon completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas. He replaced starter Daniel Jones, who was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a concussion and completed 5 of 13 passes for 98 yards prior to the injury.

RB Devontae Booker led New York's backfield with 16 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown. He replaced starter Saquon Barkley, who excited the first quarter of Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

Toney led all Giants receivers with 10 catches for 189 yards before being ejected late in the contest for throwing a punch at Cowboys S Damontae Kazee.

CB Logan Ryan and LB Tae Crowder led New York's defense with eight tackles each.

On special teams, K Graham Gano made 2 of 3 field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, while P Riley Dixon averaged 45.0 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Rams defense could very well be preparing for a short-handed Giants offense this weekend.

As detailed in the previous section, the Giants saw their starting quarterback, top offensive skill player in Barkley, and a wide receiver they invested a lot of money into in Golladay exit last week's game against the Cowboys due to hamstring injuries. And that was on top of playing without Shepard and Slayton.

That being said, if all three do miss this week's game, it's not an offense that should be overlooked. Tight end Evan Engram was a capable target, moving the chains with four catches for 55 yards. Toney also had a massive game and will certainly have the attention of the Rams' secondary. Plus, even in the absence of that trio of players, it was a four-point game early in the third quarter before the Cowboys pulled away.