First Look: Rams host 49ers in Week 2 for 2023 home opener

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

After a 30-13 season-opening win over the Seahawks, the Rams return home in Week 2 to take on the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers, presented by Toyota:

Notable 49ers additions

  • Selected K Jake Moody in the third round of this year's draft: The Michigan product struggled during the preseason but didn't miss an attempt in Week 1.
  • Signed DL Javon Hargrave to a 4-year deal: Hargarve's arrival reinforced an already-stout San Francisco defensive front. He had seven total tackles and one sack in his first game as a 49er.

Top performers in Week 1

QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in San Francisco's 30-7 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RB Christian McCaffrey paced the 49ers backfield with 22 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown.

WR Brandon Aiyuk caught all of his team-high eight targets for a game-high 129 yards and two touchdowns.

CB Deommodore Lenoir led San Francisco's defense with 10 total tackles, while S Talanoa Hufanga and CB Charvarius Ward each recorded an interception.

On special teams, Moody made all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts, while P Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 44.7 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Rams did not face Purdy in either of their two matchups with the 49ers last season – in both games played last October, it was Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

But after taking over for an injured Garoppolo and helping lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship, he was entrusted as the 49ers' full-time QB1 this offseason. He certainly looked the part in their season-opening win against the Steelers.

Purdy has a different style of play than Garoppolo, so it will be a new challenge for the Rams' defense to prepare for.

Meanwhile, just as they did in Week 1, the Rams' secondary faces another strong matchup in the passing game between Aiyuk, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

Most importantly, stopping McCaffrey will be priority No. 1 for Los Angeles' defense. In addition to his 152 rushing yards, he had three reception for 17 yards, putting him at nearly 170 yards from scrimmage in Week 1, and remains a threat

