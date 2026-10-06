First Look: Rams host Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5

The Rams are back in primetime for the fourth time in five weeks, with a Week 5 Monday Night Football showdown with the Bills on deck. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN and ABC.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Bills presented by Hyundai.

Notable Bills additions

Acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Bears on March 11: Also receiving Chicago's 2026 fifth round draft (pick No. 165) in exchange for Buffalo's 2026 second round pick (No. 60 overall), the move gave quarterback Josh Allen a proven, experienced producer. Moore' status for Week 5 will be worth monitoring after he reportedly aggravated his Week 2 shoulder injury last Sunday against the Patriots.

Also receiving Chicago's 2026 fifth round draft (pick No. 165) in exchange for Buffalo's 2026 second round pick (No. 60 overall), the move gave quarterback Josh Allen a proven, experienced producer. Moore' status for Week 5 will be worth monitoring after he reportedly aggravated his Week 2 shoulder injury last Sunday against the Patriots. Signed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to a 3-year deal on March 12: Leading into Sunday Night Football in Week 4, Chubb was tied with the Chiefs' George Karlaftis for the fifth-most pressures by an edge rusher, according to SumerSports.

Top Performers in Week 4

Allen completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 253 yards and one touchdown against one interception, adding a 2-yard rushing touchdown in Buffalo's 29-26 home loss to the New England Patriots.

Running back James Cook commanded the Bills backfield with 12 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman led Buffalo's receivers with six receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Outside linebacker TJ Parker had five total tackles, half of a sack and one forced fumble, while cornerback Dee Alford added an interception for the Bills defense.

Kicker Tyler Bass made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, while punter Tommy Doman Jr. averaged 48.5 yards per punt across four punts with a long of 59.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Some of the personnel may have changed since that late-season matchup in 2024, but many of the main components are still in place for Los Angeles and Buffalo.

The Rams held on for a 44-42 win over the Bills that day at SoFi Stadium, a game in which Allen scored six total touchdowns in an eventual MVP-winning season. Fast forward to 2026, and – save for last week for L.A. because of injuries at tight end – both teams have embraced a heavy diet of 13 personnel as part of their offensive identity.

Beyond that, another element that will play a pivotal role in this game: Each team's respective run game.