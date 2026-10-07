Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football Week 5

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Bills last met in Week 14 of the 2024 season on Dec. 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium where the Rams won 44-42. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 320 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had 162 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown on 12 catches. Running Back Kyren Williams had 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 29 carries. Defensively, safety Kam Curl, inside linebacker Omar Speights and outside linebacker Byron Young all had four total tackles and defensive end Kobie Turner had one quarterback hit.