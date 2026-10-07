Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football Week 5

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Bills in Week 5 on Oct. 12, 2026 on Monday Night Football. How to watch for Week 5 is presented by Hyundai.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Bills last met in Week 14 of the 2024 season on Dec. 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium where the Rams won 44-42. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 320 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had 162 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown on 12 catches. Running Back Kyren Williams had 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 29 carries. Defensively, safety Kam Curl, inside linebacker Omar Speights and outside linebacker Byron Young all had four total tackles and defensive end Kobie Turner had one quarterback hit.
Kickoff for Monday night's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN and ABC.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (1,189 passing yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (294 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards, 4 total TDs)
WR Davante Adams (22 catches, 390 receiving yards, 2 TDs)
OLB Byron Young (16 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 6 QBHs, 1 forced fumble)
S Quentin Lake (26 total tackles, 1 INT, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Bills:
QB Josh Allen (1,039 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 13 total TDs, 3 INTs)
RB James Cook (421 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards, 3 rushing TDs)
WR DJ Moore (12 catches, 178 receiving yards, 1 TD)
TE Dalton Kincaid (15 catches, 270 receiving yards, 1 TD)
OLB Greg Rousseau (19 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 6 sacks, 16 QBHs, 3 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-BILLS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: ESPN and ABC
- Play-By-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-BILLS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-BILLS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 192 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2