Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football

Around the 6 minute mark of the third quarter, inside linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble that was initially recovered by the Rams, until officials changed the call and said it was recovered by the Bills instead. The next play, Allen completed a short pass to Johnson for a gain a 26, bringing Buffalo to the L.A. 11. An offensive pass interference penalty initially moved Buffalo back into a 1st-and-20, but a defensive pass interference on Quentin Lake (spot foul) spotted the ball at the L.A. 8. Three plays later, a false start against the Bills put them in a 3rd-and-13, but yet another penalty – this time defensive holding – kept the Bills' drive alive.

The Bills scored on the next play, Allen completing a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keon Coleman. They were slated to go for 2 until a false start penalty forced them to attempt the extra point, which Bass missed wide right for a 19-14 Buffalo lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter.