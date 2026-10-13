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Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football

Oct 12, 2026 at 08:54 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A back-and-forth contest – especially in the fourth quarter – saw the Rams (2-3) fall to the Bills 37-34 on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Trailing 34-27 with 1:39 remaining, but having used two of their three timeouts on Buffalo's (4-1) go-ahead scoring drive, the Rams needed just five plays to reach the Buffalo 10-yard line with 35 seconds left, then later scored the game-tying touchdown on a one-yard run by running back Kyren Williams. The remaining five seconds elapsed during the ensuing kickoff, taking the game to overtime.

Electing to kick and give the Bills the ball first, Allen completed a 57-yard pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir, but the next play, inside linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble by running back James Cook that defensive end Aaron Donald recovered at the Rams' own 20.

The Rams then used an explosive play of their own on the next series – a 21-yard completion from quarterback Matthew Stafford to tight end Davis Allen – to reach their own 44 and approach midfield. Two plays later, Stafford hit wide receiver Puka Nacua for another gain of 21, moving the Rams to the Bills 35. Two plays later, Rams kicker Harrison Mevis missed the potential game-winning kick, with Bills edge Greg Rousseau getting a hand on the ball. It was Mevis' second miss of the night, having also missed a 50-yard attempt wide left late in the first quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Buffalo Bills for Week 5 at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills for Week 5 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassandra Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassandra Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassandra Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell/Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) after during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) after during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Poona Ford (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Poona Ford (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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A pair of Allen scrambles moved Buffalo to the L.A. 27-yard line and into kicker Tyler Bass' field goal range, with Bass delivering the game-winning, 45-yard field goal in overtime, ending a night that began, and ended with, special teams mistakes for the Rams.

Nacua set a single-game career high with 17 receptions (on a team-high 24 targets) for 138 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Stafford completed 40 of 54 pass attempts for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo rushed for 234 yards as a team, the bulk of which came from from Cook (25 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns) and quarterback Josh Allen (10 for 121 and one).

A combined 24 penalties were called in the game.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Hyundai:

The Rams surrendered a 70-yard return on the opening kickoff by Bills running back Ray Davis, which brought the Bills to the Rams' 26-yard line after Rams punter Ethan Evans forced him out of bounds. Thanks to a third-down sack by outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart, Los Angeles was able to hold Buffalo to a 40-yard field goal, which gave Buffalo an early 3-0 lead.

L.A.'s opening drive featured Nacua heavily, as he had four receptions on it. However, the drive was hindered by a pair of penalties against the Rams, and they were forced to a settle for a 50-yard field goal which kicker Harrison Mevis missed wide left, keeping their deficit at three.

On the next series, defensive end Aaron Donald's first sack of the season – which would've been an 11-yard loss and put the Bills in second-and-long – was negated by an illegal contact against cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite that, the Rams still managed to hold the Bills to a 23-yard field goal, again converted by Bass to extend the Bills' lead to 6-0 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Rams took their first lead midway through the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Davante Adams, making it a 7-6 game. However, the Bills answered with a 17-yard touchdown run by running back James Cook – set up by a screen pass running back Ty Johnson took 40 yards – to give them back the lead 13-7 with 5:09 left in the first half.

Jaylen Watson's third-down interception on an Allen deep ball down the right sideline gave the Rams the ball back at their own 43. But once again, a penalty stalled the drive – this time a false start on right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. on the first play of the series – made it difficult for Los Angeles to come away with points. The half ended with Stafford attempting to make a play throwing across his body from midfield, but Nacua couldn't make what would've been an impressive diving catch in the endzone.

The Rams regained the lead on the opening drive of the second half on a 1-yard touchdown by by running back Blake Corum. The score, which came with 10:11 left in the third quarter, was set up by a defensive pass interference penalty against the Bills drawn by tight end Tyler Higbee.

Around the 6 minute mark of the third quarter, inside linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble that was initially recovered by the Rams, until officials changed the call and said it was recovered by the Bills instead. The next play, Allen completed a short pass to Johnson for a gain a 26, bringing Buffalo to the L.A. 11. An offensive pass interference penalty initially moved Buffalo back into a 1st-and-20, but a defensive pass interference on Quentin Lake (spot foul) spotted the ball at the L.A. 8. Three plays later, a false start against the Bills put them in a 3rd-and-13, but yet another penalty – this time defensive holding – kept the Bills' drive alive.

The Bills scored on the next play, Allen completing a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keon Coleman. They were slated to go for 2 until a false start penalty forced them to attempt the extra point, which Bass missed wide right for a 19-14 Buffalo lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles' response came quickly. Two players later, Stafford hit Higbee for a gain of 28, then Corum took a short pass 34 yards to the Buffalo 15 after the Higbee explosive play. The drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Nacua, but an unsuccessful 2-point try after Stafford was sacked on the attempt, leaving the Rams a 20-19 lead with 14:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Buffalo answered with an explosive drive of its own, going 78 yards in just four plays. Allen capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak; the Bills went for 2 and converted on a completion from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid to regain the lead 27-20 with 11:28 remaining.

The Rams responded with a five-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Adams to tie the game 27-27 on the next series.

On the other side of the two-minute warning, a 21-yard scramble by Allen on 2nd-and-17 brought the Bills to the Rams 5 with 1:48 remaining. Two plays later, Cook's five-yard rushing touchdown gave Buffalo a 34-27 lead with 1:39 remaining.

Williams' 1-yard rushing touchdown with five seconds left took the game to overtime tied 34-34, but Mevis' blocked 48-yarder, and Bass' made 45-yarder, were the difference despite Landman and Donald's combined turnover created.

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