All eyes on SoFi Stadium as the Rams & the Bills battle on MNF | Game Preview

Notable & Quotable

If you love tight end play, this is the game for you. According to NFL Pro, the Bills have used multiple tight ends on more than half their plays this season, buying into the Rams-led league-wide trend. However, with Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson injured last week, the Rams used 13 personnel on just one snap, their fewest in a full calendar year. Fortunately, Parkinson is trending in the right direction to return, and it doesn't sound like Ferguson should miss more than the required four weeks on injured reserve. In the meantime, Tyler Higbee has found the fountain of youth.

I'm not sure Kyren Williams has put together better consecutive games than his performances in Denver and Philadelphia. Kudos to his scheme, offensive line, and LA's all-11 approach to getting removal in the run game.

Williams' counterpart James Cook leads the NFL with 15 explosive carries this season, tied for the most through Week 4 since at least 2016. As great as the quarterbacks are in this spotlight game, both head coaches and play-callers could just as easily lean into their handoff game. The Bills are the most explosive offense in the league, run and pass.

"There have been some really bright moments and some stuff I'm really proud of and stuff that I definitely wish I could take back to help us be in a better position to win games," Matthew Stafford self-reported this week, when asked about his six turnovers in the season's first month. During his MVP campaign, he didn't throw his sixth interception until after Christmas! No one expects QB1 to rip off 28 straight touchdowns without a pick like he did last season, making NFL history. But don't be surprised if he locks in as soon as Monday. Rams' targets could also do him a solid and minimize the drops that have been piling up.

Turnover misery loves company as it turns out. The Bills have coughed it up seven times in their last two games, more than any other team in the league. This, after winning their first two contests in turnover-free fashion. Zoom in on Allen, and he's been responsible for four of those giveaways.

I'd also suggest that while the focus is on the quarterbacks, this is a great showcase for a couple early NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates.

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau leads the league with six sacks (including three strip sacks), 16 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss.

Meantime, Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie has been as advertised – maybe even better.

"The consistency at which he operates with is inspiring to me," Sean McVay said.

In his first four games with LA, he's played 62 snaps of man coverage through, according to NFL Pro, the most by a Rams defensive back since at least 2018. When in man coverage, McDuffie has surrendered only two receptions for 14 yards. McDuffie's 0.2 yards per snap allowed in man coverage is the second-fewest among defensive backs. He and Quentin Lake continue to top the charts when it comes to pass breakups.