All eyes on SoFi Stadium as the Rams & the Bills battle on MNF | Game Preview

For only the second time in the history of the Monday Night Football franchise, the starting quarterbacks will be the two most recent Most Valuable Players.
Two years ago, when the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams got together most recently, they combined for 86 points and 902 total yards, playing the only game in NFL history in which both teams scored 40 and did not commit a turnover.
Josh Allen joined Hall-of-Famer Otto Graham (1954 NFL Championship) as the second player with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. However, Matthew Stafford and the Rams were victorious on the strength of an epic Puka Nacua game and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Monday Night, the rematch at SoFi Stadium.
After an unprecedented four-game opening stretch, with each staged in a different time zone, the Rams begin Part Two of their 2026 season.
Finally, a bit of normalcy and routine. Three of the next four at home. They don't fly farther than Las Vegas for a month.
Should they be 3-1 right now? Absolutely.
Could they just as easily be 1-3? Yes.
So, who are the 2026 Rams, and more importantly, who are they capable of becoming as they get Aaron Donald, Colby Parkinson, Jaylen Watson, and – hopefully before much longer – Myles Garrett back on the field?
The comeback win in Philadelphia may have lit the fuse for this team to go on a heater, but LA must get out of its own way when it comes to turnovers, penalties, and kicking game mishaps. We discussed on the most recent Between the Horns.
As for the matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills, this is a final boss-level challenge. Let's hope it's the first of two meetings at SoFi Stadium between these elite rosters.
To get the best rushing quarterback in NFL history to the ground, the Rams are going to need an elite performance from their front.
What better time for a vintage Donald performance? Kobie Turner is playing like an All Pro.
Byron Young is coming off five pressures, three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, closing out the win against the Eagles. And opposite him on Monday Night, you'll see a lot of Josaiah Stewart – hungry for the first splash play of his sophomore campaign.
The dog owner, Bronx native, and amateur astronomer is this week's guest on Rams Revealed.
Notable & Quotable
If you love tight end play, this is the game for you. According to NFL Pro, the Bills have used multiple tight ends on more than half their plays this season, buying into the Rams-led league-wide trend. However, with Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson injured last week, the Rams used 13 personnel on just one snap, their fewest in a full calendar year. Fortunately, Parkinson is trending in the right direction to return, and it doesn't sound like Ferguson should miss more than the required four weeks on injured reserve. In the meantime, Tyler Higbee has found the fountain of youth.
I'm not sure Kyren Williams has put together better consecutive games than his performances in Denver and Philadelphia. Kudos to his scheme, offensive line, and LA's all-11 approach to getting removal in the run game.
Williams' counterpart James Cook leads the NFL with 15 explosive carries this season, tied for the most through Week 4 since at least 2016. As great as the quarterbacks are in this spotlight game, both head coaches and play-callers could just as easily lean into their handoff game. The Bills are the most explosive offense in the league, run and pass.
"There have been some really bright moments and some stuff I'm really proud of and stuff that I definitely wish I could take back to help us be in a better position to win games," Matthew Stafford self-reported this week, when asked about his six turnovers in the season's first month. During his MVP campaign, he didn't throw his sixth interception until after Christmas! No one expects QB1 to rip off 28 straight touchdowns without a pick like he did last season, making NFL history. But don't be surprised if he locks in as soon as Monday. Rams' targets could also do him a solid and minimize the drops that have been piling up.
Turnover misery loves company as it turns out. The Bills have coughed it up seven times in their last two games, more than any other team in the league. This, after winning their first two contests in turnover-free fashion. Zoom in on Allen, and he's been responsible for four of those giveaways.
I'd also suggest that while the focus is on the quarterbacks, this is a great showcase for a couple early NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates.
Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau leads the league with six sacks (including three strip sacks), 16 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss.
Meantime, Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie has been as advertised – maybe even better.
"The consistency at which he operates with is inspiring to me," Sean McVay said.
In his first four games with LA, he's played 62 snaps of man coverage through, according to NFL Pro, the most by a Rams defensive back since at least 2018. When in man coverage, McDuffie has surrendered only two receptions for 14 yards. McDuffie's 0.2 yards per snap allowed in man coverage is the second-fewest among defensive backs. He and Quentin Lake continue to top the charts when it comes to pass breakups.
Care for an overdose of analytics to reassure you that the best is still ahead for the 2026 Rams? I'll refer you to one of my favorite data scientists.
Part of the reason I'm so bullish on the Rams opportunity to get hot between now and the bye is that they've committed multiple giveaways in all four outings; they've yet to win the turnover battle; they're still looking for their first non-offensive touchdown; and even though the points haven't aligned with the yardage, they're still the seventh most efficient offense in the league.
This isn't solely a reflection of the kicking game, but it's emblematic: The Rams average starting field position on offense ranks 29th in the league. On defense, they're 31st! Imagine how this team will take off when that worm starts to turn even moderately.
According to ESPN Insights, the NFL saw the most accepted penalties through Week 4 since play-by-play data became available in 1978. After a pile of penalties the last two weeks, more than any other stretch under McVay, I did a quick study on the flags that are raining on the Rams.
And if you want to really go overboard on officiating, Scott Novak is the white hat for Monday night. Since he became a referee, the Rams are 0-4 under his watchful eye, most recently losing in Carolina on Thanksgiving weekend. Sooner or later, this small sample size noise is going to smooth out, and I believe it will be to the Rams' benefit. But as McVay has repeatedly stated, they aren't victims and have the agency to reverse their own fortunes.
"I think we are hurting ourselves more than what we are accustomed to doing. You look at strike zone or the fringe area where we've had a lot of penalties over the last few weeks," Davante Adams said this week. "We have to make sure we're not beating ourselves. I think it starts there."
Lastly, a reminder that nobody wants it more than Kevin Dotson, whose Mic'd Ups are always must-watch.
Watching the West
Before the Rams kick off another prime-time test, we'll have the outcome of the first meeting of the season between the 49ers (4-0) and Seahawks (3-1) at Lumen Field. The 49ers have made at least the NFC Championship Game in all four seasons they started 4-0 in the Super Bowl Era.
Brock Purdy has been unstoppable (and unsackable). Let's see if that changes Sunday against Mike Macdonald and the vaunted Seahawks defense. In the other direction, San Francisco's Achilles heel is their run defense, but Seattle has been unable to generate production on the ground so far in 2026.
As for Arizona, the Cardinals (1-3) are winless since beating the Chargers in the opener. The Cardinals host the Lions (2-2) in Week 5 before making their way back to Inglewood for the third time in calendar 2026.