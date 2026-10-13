First Look: Rams host Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Week 6

The Rams remain home in Week 6 with the Cardinals visiting SoFi Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals, presented by Cedars-Sinai.

Notable Cardinals additions

Hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their new head coach on Feb. 1: A familiar name for Rams fans from the previous three seasons, LaFleur agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona to become the franchise's next head coach after it moved on from Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5.

A familiar name for Rams fans from the previous three seasons, LaFleur agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona to become the franchise's next head coach after it moved on from Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5. Selected former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft: While Love has shared carries with veteran Tyler Allegeier – Love said last week the Cardinals' coaches are managing his workload – he's still the team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 245 yards, with one rushing touchdown on the season.

Top performers in Week 5

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 29 of 47 pass attempts for 292 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in Arizona's 45-21 home loss to the Detroit Lions.

Love led the Cardinals' backfield with 12 carries for 22 yards.

Tight end Trey McBridge led Arizona's receivers with nine receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Linebacker Baron Browning forced two fumbles, while safety Budda Baker led the team in total tackles with 11, and both added one sack.

Kicker Chad Ryland missed his lone field goal attempt (53 yards), but made all three of his extra point attempts, while punter Blake Gillikin averaged 46.8 yards per punt across five punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

What will the special teams fixes look like?

When asked postgame about the kicking unit, head coach Sean McVay said he'll evaluate everything. He thought they did some good things in the coverage units, but the kicking unit "wasn't good enough."