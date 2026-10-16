Rams seek statement win against Cardinals | Game Preview

One penalty in Denver. One missed kick (either of them, really) versus Buffalo.
That's all that stands between the Los Angeles Rams being 4-1 instead of 2-3.
There's infinitely more to it than that. But in the five days between games, it's important to refresh our confidence. The Rams are a very good team – they just cannot seem to get out of their way, yet.
Three franchises are currently top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. Here they are, with their current records. What do you notice?
San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)
Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Here's another presentation of the same facts, just to double down. The Rams have outgained their opponents by 696 yards this season, collectively. That is the highest margin in the NFL, and the next biggest differential belongs to the Chicago Bears at plus -405.
Yards don't decide games. We keep track of wins and losses. It's football, not horseshoes.
I get it, believe me.
And we all know the culprits preventing the Rams from achieving the results they're after: turnovers, penalties, and the kicking game. As aggravating as they are, they're (mostly) within the team's control. That's the silver lining.
Whether or not LA can course-correct before it's too late? That's to be determined as soon as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Team Effort
We don't do this often.
Matter of fact, I don't know that we've done this ever: Lead a show with an entire block devoted to the misfortunes in the kicking game and how to get out of this multi-year special teams rut.
As the Rams move on to a 10th active placekicker since the Greg Zeurlein days, and after they gave up a 70-yard return on the opening kickoff Monday, where else could we start, really?
Harrison Mevis is out.
Who else is going to answer the bell?
As the Rams search for solutions, here's a new Between the Horns.
Opportunity Knocks
Nothing is easy in the NFL, and if the Rams underestimate the Cardinals on Sunday, they'll be tied for last place in the NFC West before the sun sets.
Yet there's no denying that the Cardinals are one of, if not the worst teams in the league, and the Rams have uniquely picked on them.
LA is 16-3 against Arizona under Sean McVay, including a playoff triumph in Inglewood en route to a Super Bowl, tied for the most wins by any team against an opponent during that span.
It's time for the Rams to go on a tear. They're getting healthier, Matthew Stafford has looked sharp, and the schedule is softening.
Between now and the Week 11 bye, LA will face the Cardinals (1-4) twice, the Raiders (3-2), Chargers (0-5) and Commanders (1-3-1). That five-game span is the second easiest (based on current win-loss record) for any team this season.
Ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Arizona Cardinals throughout the years.
Notable & Quotable
"If he is feeling good, I expect him to be up for the game," Sean McVay said this week regarding rookie tackle Keagen Trost. The third-round selection injured his hamstring early in the preseason opener at Kansas City. He profiles more as a right tackle than left, but could dress as a swing option for the Rams with Alaric Jackson suspended for Sunday's contest. David Quessenberry will fill in, making his first start since 2023 in Minnesota.
"I think he's proven himself in this league," Stafford said of Quessenberry. "He's a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he's supposed to do – a ton of trust in what he's capable of."
If there was an opponent to face without Jackson, Arizona's the one. The Cardinals' defense has generated pressure on just 30.3 percent of dropbacks this season, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, according to NFL Pro. They have particularly struggled on third downs, generating a league-low 21.7% pressure rate despite blitzing a healthy amount. That third-down pressure rate is over 10 percentage points lower than the next-closest defenses (the Giants and 49ers).
Matthew Stafford is coming off his fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards, the longest streak within a season in his career (Kurt Warner holds the Rams franchise record, doing so in six straight in 2000). Additionally, he's within five passing touchdowns of Roman Gabriel's franchise record (154).
"I'm not the biggest fan of ice. I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure," Puka Nacua self-reported after 24 targets Monday versus Buffalo, the most by any player in a game since 2009. Nacua is tied for seventh in the NFL with 31 receptions despite missing two full games.
"Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there," Aaron Donald added on Thursday. He played a season-high 43 snaps against the Bills and had what could have been his first sack negated by penalty. "The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good."
In the last two games, defensively the Rams have held the Eagles and Bills to just 2-for-19 on third down.
The Rams have been the best defense in the league against opposing tight ends, and seemingly every week presents a new high-level challenge. After minimizing Dalton Kincaid's impact in Week 5, Arizona's heavy personnel rolls into SoFi Stadium next. Last Sunday against the Lions, the Cardinals were in 13 personnel on 25 snaps, the most the Cardinals have used three tight ends formations in franchise history, according to TruMedia.
Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions, and he's the only player with at least seven grabs in all five games in 2026. McBride scored last week in a loss to Detroit, but lo and behold, his position mate Teagan Quitoriano stepped up from the practice squad and caught both of his targets for touchdowns against the Lions. It marked the first time in Cardinals' history that tight ends scored three times in a game.
According to Next Gen Stats, Mike LaFleur's Cardinals have generated an explosive play on offense a league-low 32 percent of drives this season, the lowest rate by any offense in a season since 2017. The third overall selection, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, is averaging a 3 percent explosive run rate, the second-lowest of any qualified RB this season.
On Monday, James Cook became the first opposing running back to score against the Rams defense in 2026.
Watching the West
Note from the editor: This recurring segment has been discontinued until the 49ers falter.
Kidding.
Kind of.
LA's not the only contender in a favorable stretch. The Niners have Washington, at Atlanta, and a bye week in front of them.
The Rams have put themselves in an unfortunate place – they already need help in mid-October.Time to put a pin in any long-term goals until they can string together a few wins.
At least Seattle is sharing in the struggle, having lost twice in a span of five days.