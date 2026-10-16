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Rams seek statement win against Cardinals | Game Preview

Oct 16, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

One penalty in Denver. One missed kick (either of them, really) versus Buffalo.

That's all that stands between the Los Angeles Rams being 4-1 instead of 2-3.

There's infinitely more to it than that. But in the five days between games, it's important to refresh our confidence. The Rams are a very good team – they just cannot seem to get out of their way, yet.

Three franchises are currently top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. Here they are, with their current records. What do you notice?

San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Here's another presentation of the same facts, just to double down. The Rams have outgained their opponents by 696 yards this season, collectively. That is the highest margin in the NFL, and the next biggest differential belongs to the Chicago Bears at plus -405.

Yards don't decide games. We keep track of wins and losses. It's football, not horseshoes.

I get it, believe me.

And we all know the culprits preventing the Rams from achieving the results they're after: turnovers, penalties, and the kicking game. As aggravating as they are, they're (mostly) within the team's control. That's the silver lining.

Whether or not LA can course-correct before it's too late? That's to be determined as soon as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Team Effort

We don't do this often.

Matter of fact, I don't know that we've done this ever: Lead a show with an entire block devoted to the misfortunes in the kicking game and how to get out of this multi-year special teams rut.

As the Rams move on to a 10th active placekicker since the Greg Zeurlein days, and after they gave up a 70-yard return on the opening kickoff Monday, where else could we start, really?

Harrison Mevis is out.

Blake Grupe is in.

Who else is going to answer the bell?

As the Rams search for solutions, here's a new Between the Horns.

Related Links

Opportunity Knocks

Nothing is easy in the NFL, and if the Rams underestimate the Cardinals on Sunday, they'll be tied for last place in the NFC West before the sun sets.

Yet there's no denying that the Cardinals are one of, if not the worst teams in the league, and the Rams have uniquely picked on them.

LA is 16-3 against Arizona under Sean McVay, including a playoff triumph in Inglewood en route to a Super Bowl, tied for the most wins by any team against an opponent during that span.

It's time for the Rams to go on a tear. They're getting healthier, Matthew Stafford has looked sharp, and the schedule is softening.

Between now and the Week 11 bye, LA will face the Cardinals (1-4) twice, the Raiders (3-2), Chargers (0-5) and Commanders (1-3-1). That five-game span is the second easiest (based on current win-loss record) for any team this season.

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Rams vs. Cardinals through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Arizona Cardinals throughout the years.

Running back Willie Ellis of the Rams breaks past a St. Louis Cardinals tackler as he rambled 18 yards in the teams NFL opener at Los Angeles, on Sept. 19, 1970. Linebacker Larry Stallings is in right foreground. Los Angeles won, 34-13. (AP Photo/DFS)
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Running back Willie Ellis of the Rams breaks past a St. Louis Cardinals tackler as he rambled 18 yards in the teams NFL opener at Los Angeles, on Sept. 19, 1970. Linebacker Larry Stallings is in right foreground. Los Angeles won, 34-13. (AP Photo/DFS)

DFS/1970 AP
Los Angeles Rams Lamar Lundy (85) looms over and starts to come down on scrambling St. Louis Cardinal Quarterback Jim Hart in the first period, Sept. 17, 1968, St. Louis, Mo. Lundy and other Rams spent a good part of the night in the company of Jim Hart as the Rams won 24-13. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)
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Los Angeles Rams Lamar Lundy (85) looms over and starts to come down on scrambling St. Louis Cardinal Quarterback Jim Hart in the first period, Sept. 17, 1968, St. Louis, Mo. Lundy and other Rams spent a good part of the night in the company of Jim Hart as the Rams won 24-13. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Fred Waters/1968 AP
St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Cody Jones (76) defends a pass thrown by St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Jim Hart (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
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St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Cody Jones (76) defends a pass thrown by St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Jim Hart (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) sets up to pass during an NFL 1975 NFC Divisional Playoff game against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27, 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) sets up to pass during an NFL 1975 NFC Divisional Playoff game against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 27, 1975. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 35-23. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller
Willie Anderson, left, of the Los Angeles Rams, leaps high in front of Phoenix Cardinals defender Carl Carter, and runs into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Sheridan)
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Willie Anderson, left, of the Los Angeles Rams, leaps high in front of Phoenix Cardinals defender Carl Carter, and runs into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Sheridan)

DOUG SHERIDAN
St. Louis Rams Jeff Wilkins kicks the game-winning field goal as Ricky Proehl holds as Arizona Cardinals' Duane Starks tries for the block late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-28.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
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St. Louis Rams Jeff Wilkins kicks the game-winning field goal as Ricky Proehl holds as Arizona Cardinals' Duane Starks tries for the block late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-28.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

TOM GANNAM
St. Louis Rams' Tom Nutten, left, celebrates a 19-yard touchdown catch by Terry Holt, right, against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
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St. Louis Rams' Tom Nutten, left, celebrates a 19-yard touchdown catch by Terry Holt, right, against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

ROY DABNER/2005 AP
St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, bottom, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
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St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, bottom, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson runs in the open field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 19-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson runs in the open field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 19-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP2010
St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt celebrates a touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
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St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt celebrates a touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MATT YORK
St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce is all smiles after scoring on a eight- yard pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter in St. Louis Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. The Rams defeated the Cardinals by the final score of 17-10. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
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St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce is all smiles after scoring on a eight- yard pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter in St. Louis Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. The Rams defeated the Cardinals by the final score of 17-10. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

JAMES A. FINLEY/2004 AP
Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, 2002 in Tempe, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 27-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, 2002 in Tempe, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 27-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammates Kenny Britt (18) and Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been released by the Rams, that Bailey was shot on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
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FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammates Kenny Britt (18) and Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been released by the Rams, that Bailey was shot on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Ross D. Franklin
St. Louis Rams Janoris Jenkins is congratulated by teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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St. Louis Rams Janoris Jenkins is congratulated by teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Craig Dahl is congratulated by teammates following an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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St. Louis Rams Craig Dahl is congratulated by teammates following an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 25, 2012. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
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St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

PAUL CONNORS/2006 AP
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis leads the team in a pre-game huddle against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis leads the team in a pre-game huddle against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams Zac Stacy runs in to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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St. Louis Rams Zac Stacy runs in to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 8, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 30-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) celebrates as teammate strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) intercepts the ball in the end zone to end the game as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) defends during the second half NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 17-13. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) celebrates as teammate strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) intercepts the ball in the end zone to end the game as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) defends during the second half NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 17-13. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with teammates during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with teammates during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes the ball for a two point conversion during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes the ball for a two point conversion during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrate a toucdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrate a toucdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (1) Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (1) Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 win in an NFL Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
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Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with head coach Sean McVay during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with head coach Sean McVay during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams recovers a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 31–24 in an NFL Week 17 football game in the last game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams recovers a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 31–24 in an NFL Week 17 football game in the last game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams rushes for a first-down against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams rushes for a first-down against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
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Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
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Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/HANNA YAMAMOTO 2016
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ( /Los Angeles Rams)

/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_260104_Rams_vs_Cardinals_TE_355
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Travis Ellison/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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Notable & Quotable

"If he is feeling good, I expect him to be up for the game," Sean McVay said this week regarding rookie tackle Keagen Trost. The third-round selection injured his hamstring early in the preseason opener at Kansas City. He profiles more as a right tackle than left, but could dress as a swing option for the Rams with Alaric Jackson suspended for Sunday's contest. David Quessenberry will fill in, making his first start since 2023 in Minnesota.

"I think he's proven himself in this league," Stafford said of Quessenberry. "He's a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he's supposed to do – a ton of trust in what he's capable of."

If there was an opponent to face without Jackson, Arizona's the one. The Cardinals' defense has generated pressure on just 30.3 percent of dropbacks this season, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, according to NFL Pro. They have particularly struggled on third downs, generating a league-low 21.7% pressure rate despite blitzing a healthy amount. That third-down pressure rate is over 10 percentage points lower than the next-closest defenses (the Giants and 49ers).

Matthew Stafford is coming off his fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards, the longest streak within a season in his career (Kurt Warner holds the Rams franchise record, doing so in six straight in 2000). Additionally, he's within five passing touchdowns of Roman Gabriel's franchise record (154).

"I'm not the biggest fan of ice. I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure," Puka Nacua self-reported after 24 targets Monday versus Buffalo, the most by any player in a game since 2009. Nacua is tied for seventh in the NFL with 31 receptions despite missing two full games.

"Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there," Aaron Donald added on Thursday. He played a season-high 43 snaps against the Bills and had what could have been his first sack negated by penalty. "The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good."

In the last two games, defensively the Rams have held the Eagles and Bills to just 2-for-19 on third down.

The Rams have been the best defense in the league against opposing tight ends, and seemingly every week presents a new high-level challenge. After minimizing Dalton Kincaid's impact in Week 5, Arizona's heavy personnel rolls into SoFi Stadium next. Last Sunday against the Lions, the Cardinals were in 13 personnel on 25 snaps, the most the Cardinals have used three tight ends formations in franchise history, according to TruMedia.

Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions, and he's the only player with at least seven grabs in all five games in 2026. McBride scored last week in a loss to Detroit, but lo and behold, his position mate Teagan Quitoriano stepped up from the practice squad and caught both of his targets for touchdowns against the Lions. It marked the first time in Cardinals' history that tight ends scored three times in a game.

According to Next Gen Stats, Mike LaFleur's Cardinals have generated an explosive play on offense a league-low 32 percent of drives this season, the lowest rate by any offense in a season since 2017. The third overall selection, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, is averaging a 3 percent explosive run rate, the second-lowest of any qualified RB this season.

On Monday, James Cook became the first opposing running back to score against the Rams defense in 2026.

Watching the West

Note from the editor: This recurring segment has been discontinued until the 49ers falter.

Kidding.

Kind of.

LA's not the only contender in a favorable stretch. The Niners have Washington, at Atlanta, and a bye week in front of them.

The Rams have put themselves in an unfortunate place – they already need help in mid-October.Time to put a pin in any long-term goals until they can string together a few wins.

At least Seattle is sharing in the struggle, having lost twice in a span of five days.

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