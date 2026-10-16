Rams seek statement win against Cardinals | Game Preview

Notable & Quotable

"If he is feeling good, I expect him to be up for the game," Sean McVay said this week regarding rookie tackle Keagen Trost. The third-round selection injured his hamstring early in the preseason opener at Kansas City. He profiles more as a right tackle than left, but could dress as a swing option for the Rams with Alaric Jackson suspended for Sunday's contest. David Quessenberry will fill in, making his first start since 2023 in Minnesota.

"I think he's proven himself in this league," Stafford said of Quessenberry. "He's a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he's supposed to do – a ton of trust in what he's capable of."

If there was an opponent to face without Jackson, Arizona's the one. The Cardinals' defense has generated pressure on just 30.3 percent of dropbacks this season, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, according to NFL Pro. They have particularly struggled on third downs, generating a league-low 21.7% pressure rate despite blitzing a healthy amount. That third-down pressure rate is over 10 percentage points lower than the next-closest defenses (the Giants and 49ers).

Matthew Stafford is coming off his fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards, the longest streak within a season in his career (Kurt Warner holds the Rams franchise record, doing so in six straight in 2000). Additionally, he's within five passing touchdowns of Roman Gabriel's franchise record (154).

"I'm not the biggest fan of ice. I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure," Puka Nacua self-reported after 24 targets Monday versus Buffalo, the most by any player in a game since 2009. Nacua is tied for seventh in the NFL with 31 receptions despite missing two full games.

"Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there," Aaron Donald added on Thursday. He played a season-high 43 snaps against the Bills and had what could have been his first sack negated by penalty. "The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good."

In the last two games, defensively the Rams have held the Eagles and Bills to just 2-for-19 on third down.

The Rams have been the best defense in the league against opposing tight ends, and seemingly every week presents a new high-level challenge. After minimizing Dalton Kincaid's impact in Week 5, Arizona's heavy personnel rolls into SoFi Stadium next. Last Sunday against the Lions, the Cardinals were in 13 personnel on 25 snaps, the most the Cardinals have used three tight ends formations in franchise history, according to TruMedia.

Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions, and he's the only player with at least seven grabs in all five games in 2026. McBride scored last week in a loss to Detroit, but lo and behold, his position mate Teagan Quitoriano stepped up from the practice squad and caught both of his targets for touchdowns against the Lions. It marked the first time in Cardinals' history that tight ends scored three times in a game.

According to Next Gen Stats, Mike LaFleur's Cardinals have generated an explosive play on offense a league-low 32 percent of drives this season, the lowest rate by any offense in a season since 2017. The third overall selection, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, is averaging a 3 percent explosive run rate, the second-lowest of any qualified RB this season.

On Monday, James Cook became the first opposing running back to score against the Rams defense in 2026.

Watching the West

Note from the editor: This recurring segment has been discontinued until the 49ers falter.

Kidding.

Kind of.

LA's not the only contender in a favorable stretch. The Niners have Washington, at Atlanta, and a bye week in front of them.

The Rams have put themselves in an unfortunate place – they already need help in mid-October.Time to put a pin in any long-term goals until they can string together a few wins.