Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Cardinals last faced off in Week 18 of last season, a 37-20 win for Los Angeles that secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Higbee led the team with 91 receiving yards, adding a touchdown. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had 76 receiving yards with a touchdown and tight end Colby Parkinson had 36 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Kobie Turner. Outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson led the team with two sacks, and four other players also recorded a sack. Safety Jaylen McCollough led the team with seven total tackles.