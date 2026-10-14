Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. How to watch for Week 6 is presented by Cedars-Sinai.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Cardinals last faced off in Week 18 of last season, a 37-20 win for Los Angeles that secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Higbee led the team with 91 receiving yards, adding a touchdown. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had 76 receiving yards with a touchdown and tight end Colby Parkinson had 36 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Kobie Turner. Outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson led the team with two sacks, and four other players also recorded a sack. Safety Jaylen McCollough led the team with seven total tackles.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (1,572 passing yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (343 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards, 5 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (31 catches, 337 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)
WR Davante Adams (27 catches, 441 receiving yards, 4 TDs)
ILB Nate Landman (40 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 QBH, 2 forced fumbles)
Cardinals:
QB Jacoby Brissett (1,110 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 5 INTs)
RB Jeremiyah Love (245 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)
TE Trey McBride (42 catches, 308 receiving yards, 3 TDs)
ILB Mack Wilson Sr. (35 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble)
S Budda Baker (36 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 3 QBHs, 1 INT, 3 passes defended)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-By-Play: Kenny Albert
- Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
- Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CARDINALS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 194 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2