 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6

Oct 14, 2026 at 10:23 AM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. How to watch for Week 6 is presented by Cedars-Sinai.

261014_HTWWeek6_16x9

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Cardinals last faced off in Week 18 of last season, a 37-20 win for Los Angeles that secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Higbee led the team with 91 receiving yards, adding a touchdown. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had 76 receiving yards with a touchdown and tight end Colby Parkinson had 36 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Kobie Turner. Outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson led the team with two sacks, and four other players also recorded a sack. Safety Jaylen McCollough led the team with seven total tackles.

Kickoff for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rams:

QB Matthew Stafford (1,572 passing yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs)

RB Kyren Williams (343 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards, 5 total TDs)

WR Puka Nacua (31 catches, 337 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)

WR Davante Adams (27 catches, 441 receiving yards, 4 TDs)

ILB Nate Landman (40 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 QBH, 2 forced fumbles)

Cardinals:

QB Jacoby Brissett (1,110 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 5 INTs)

RB Jeremiyah Love (245 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)

TE Trey McBride (42 catches, 308 receiving yards, 3 TDs)

ILB Mack Wilson Sr. (35 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble)

S Budda Baker (36 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 3 QBHs, 1 INT, 3 passes defended)

Related Links

HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON TV?

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-By-Play: Kenny Albert
  • Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CARDINALS ON MOBILE?

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CARDINALS ON THE RADIO?

Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr

SiriusXM Radio coverage:

  • Channel 194 - NFL Play-by-Play

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

Domestic Markets:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
  • KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
  • KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
  • KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
  • KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI

International Markets:

  • LiSTNR App - Australia
  • W Radio - Mexico

Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.

Weekly prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
  • 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
  • 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
  • 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
  • 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit

Season-long prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Week 6

Early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Rams and the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Matthew Stafford's late 88-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell, Kam Curl's second interception seal thrilling 27-20 Rams comeback win over Colts

Rams overcome sluggish third quarter with timely playmaking in the fourth in Week 4 win over Colts at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 28.

news

Back at SoFi Stadium, Rams ready to defend home turf against 3-0 Colts | Game Preview

J.B. Long details how the Los Angeles Rams are preparing to bounce back from the Week 3 loss in Philly, analyzes wide receiver Puka Nacua's historic start to the season, and previews how L.A's defense plans to slow down another one of the NFL's elite backs.

news

First Look: Rams host 3-0 Colts at SoFi Stadium in Week 4

An early preview of Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Rams and the Colts at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-19

Conversion of two Rams turnovers into two touchdowns in third quarter gives Packers enough separation to withstand Rams' late rally.

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6.

news

Historic series shifts to SoFi Stadium as Rams clash with Packers in Week 5 | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details how the Los Angeles Rams aim to focus on fundamentals and execution, highlights how the home grown pass rush will try to disrupt the Green Bay Packers flow on offense, and describes how running back Kyren Williams and the run game will look to make their presence known early & often on Sunday.

news

First Look: Rams host Packers at SoFi Stadium before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Eagles edge Rams in tight contest as late first-half, 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts and pair of second-half field goals by kicker Jake Elliott enough to keep distance from Rams.

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Advertising