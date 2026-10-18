Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 18-16 at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (2-4) fell the Cardinals 18-16 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Trailing 15-9 with just under three minutes remaining, quarterback Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on a go-ahead scoring drive, with his 6-yard touchdown touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson – and punter Ethan Evans' ensuing successful extra point attempt – to give L.A. a 16-15 lead over Arizona (2-4) with 47 seconds remaining.
Evans was handling placekicks because the Rams lost new kicker Blake Grupe to a knee injury he sustained after tackling Cardinals returner Devin Duvernay on the kickoff attempt following his made 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. Grupe was initially ruled doubtful to return to the game before being downgraded to out early the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing series, a 21-yard completion from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Jalen Brooks – and unnecessary roughness penalty against the Rams – swiftly put the Cardinals into Rams territory, then Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland made a 43-yard field goal as time expired.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by Cedars-Sinai:
Safety Quentin Lake's interception with 12:18 left first quarter on a Brissett pass intended for tight end Trey McBride set up the Rams' first points. Though that drive following the takeaway stalled, Los Angeles still managed a 44-yard field goal by Grupe - his first attempt as a Ram – to take an early 3-0 lead.
However, Grupe appeared to injure himself tackling the returner on the ensuing kickoff after the returner took the ball to the Cardinals' own 47. It was later announced Grupe was doubtful to return with a knee injury.
An explosive 26-yard compeltion from Brissett to McBridge on the ensuing series put the Cardinals into Rams territory, but a tackle for loss by Aaron Donald on second down and pressure on third down forced the Cardinals to settle for a 34-yard field goal which tied the game 3-3 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
Arizona kicker Chad Ryland added a 30-yard field goal to make it 6-3 Cardinals early in the second quarter. Los Angeles used a 15-yard touchdown from Stafford to Blake Corum on a screen pass to gain their first lead 9-6 midway through the second quarter; L.A.'s ensuing two-point attempt failed after Stafford was sacked and fumbled on the try.
After the Rams were forced to punt with 5:28 left in the first half, the Cardinals chewed up nearly five minutes of game clock on the next drive, ending it with a 22-yard field goal by Ryland to tie the game 9-9 with 46 seconds left until halftime.
The Cardinals drained 8 minutes and 35 seconds of game clock after receiving the ball to start the second half, as Ryland's 38-yard field goal at the end of that drive made it 12-9 Arizona with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.
On the next series, Stafford missed a wide-open Puka Nacua down the right sideline. While Stafford connected with Davante Adams for a 16-yard gain three plays later, the drive ended with the Rams getting stopped on 4th and 1 from Cardinals' 27 with 2:44 to go in the third quarter. The Rams would possess the ball only once in the third quarter.
Ryland converted a 27-yard field goal to extend the Cardinals' lead to 15-9 with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter, at the end of another Arizona scoring drive that went over eight minutes.
It took the Rams only three plays to answer. Helped by a 16-yard completion from Stafford to Adams and Nacua drawing a defensive pass interference penalty, the Rams quickly reached the Cardinals 19. However, two plays after that, Higbee fumbled after catching a pass from Stafford, with Arizona recovering at their own 25.
Los Angeles' defense got a stop with a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, giving its offense another chance despite training by six. However, that drive ended with a false start penalty, on 4th and 3, followed by an incomplete pass on 4th and 8, for a turnover on downs with 3:23 remaining.
Another defensive stop with 2:58 left gave the Rams yet another chance, still trailing by just six. A 42-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua moved the Rams to the Cardinals 35 with 1:50 left in regulation. Two-plays later, a 16-yard catch by Nacua moved the Rams to the Cardinals 13. A 7-yard completion from Stafford to Kyren Williams set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Parkinson gave the Rams a 16-15 lead with 47 seconds left after Evans successfully converted the extra point attempt, with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV serving as the holder.
On the first play of the next drive, Brissett completed a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks, then an uncessary roughness penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace on the same play added an extra 15 yards. A five-yard run by running back Tyler Allgeier put the Cardinals into Ryland's range, and his 43-yard field goal as time expired clinched the win for them.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals for Week 6 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!