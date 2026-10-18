Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 18-16 at SoFi Stadium

Arizona kicker Chad Ryland added a 30-yard field goal to make it 6-3 Cardinals early in the second quarter. Los Angeles used a 15-yard touchdown from Stafford to Blake Corum on a screen pass to gain their first lead 9-6 midway through the second quarter; L.A.'s ensuing two-point attempt failed after Stafford was sacked and fumbled on the try.

After the Rams were forced to punt with 5:28 left in the first half, the Cardinals chewed up nearly five minutes of game clock on the next drive, ending it with a 22-yard field goal by Ryland to tie the game 9-9 with 46 seconds left until halftime.

The Cardinals drained 8 minutes and 35 seconds of game clock after receiving the ball to start the second half, as Ryland's 38-yard field goal at the end of that drive made it 12-9 Arizona with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.