Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

Nov 30, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After spending Week 10 and Week 12 on the road, the Rams are back home at SoFi Stadium in Week 13, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Jaguars:

Notable Jaguars additions

  • Selected QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in this year's draft: Widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft, Lawrence has had an uneven rookie year so far, completing 231 of 398 pass attempts for 2,369 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Signed WR Marvin Jones Jr. to a 2-year deal in March: After playing for the Lions the last four years, Jones signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, giving Lawrence a veteran target in the passing game. The eight-year veteran has a team-high 46 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Top performers in Week 12

Lawrence completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Jaguars' 21-14 loss to the Falcons.

RB James Robinson led Jacksonville's backfield with 17 carries for 86 yards.

WR Laquon Treadwell had a team-high 53 receiving yards on four receptions, followed by Jones' 43 yards on four receptions.

LB Myles Jack paced Jacksonville's defense with a team-high eight total tackles, while CB Tyson Campbell added an interception.

On special teams, K Matthew Wright made both of his field goal attempts, while P Logan Cooke averaged 43.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Jaguars have had some misfortune when it comes to the health of their skill position players on offense.

Tight end Dan Arnold sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Falcons on Sunday; the week prior, receiver/returner Jamal Agnew suffered a season-ending hip injury the week before. Additionally, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4, while first-round pick and running back Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Monday that Robinson "is still not 100 percent."

In other words, Los Angeles' defense will be facing a short-handed Jacksonville offense that is still trying to figure out its downfield passing attack, with its starting running back not at full strength.

Robinson still managed to have his third-most productive rushing game of the season, though, and the Jaguars average a healthy 115.1 rushing yards per game (12th-most in the NFL entering Week 13). Wide receivers Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell have stepped up in wake of the loss of those pass-catchers, too.

Stopping the run, and taking advantage of that yet-to-be-established vertical passing game, will be critical for the Rams this week.

Related Content

news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr. as they shift their attention toward Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Otra actuación errática de los Rams les cuesta su tercera derrota seguida

Green Bay controla la línea de golpeo y el balón en camino a un triunfo de 36-28 en Lambeau Field.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.
news

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams van de cacería a Green Bay en busca de revancha y esta vez están mejor equipados

Donald, Miller y Floyd tratarán de castigar a un Rodgers adolorido, mientras que Stafford regresa a una cancha en donde ha sido bastante exitoso
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Week 12 Preview: All eyes on Rams & Packers for huge NFC tilt in Week 12

Looking ahead to this week's Game of the Week, J.B. Long discusses the importance of this matchup within the NFC playoff picture, how Odell Beckham Jr. can add more fire power to an already potent offense, and the challenges a team faces when visiting the Frozen Tundra.
Advertising