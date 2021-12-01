First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

After spending Week 10 and Week 12 on the road, the Rams are back home at SoFi Stadium in Week 13, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Jaguars:

Notable Jaguars additions

Selected QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in this year's draft: Widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft, Lawrence has had an uneven rookie year so far, completing 231 of 398 pass attempts for 2,369 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft, Lawrence has had an uneven rookie year so far, completing 231 of 398 pass attempts for 2,369 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Signed WR Marvin Jones Jr. to a 2-year deal in March: After playing for the Lions the last four years, Jones signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, giving Lawrence a veteran target in the passing game. The eight-year veteran has a team-high 46 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Top performers in Week 12

Lawrence completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Jaguars' 21-14 loss to the Falcons.

RB James Robinson led Jacksonville's backfield with 17 carries for 86 yards.

WR Laquon Treadwell had a team-high 53 receiving yards on four receptions, followed by Jones' 43 yards on four receptions.

LB Myles Jack paced Jacksonville's defense with a team-high eight total tackles, while CB Tyson Campbell added an interception.

On special teams, K Matthew Wright made both of his field goal attempts, while P Logan Cooke averaged 43.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Jaguars have had some misfortune when it comes to the health of their skill position players on offense.

Tight end Dan Arnold sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Falcons on Sunday; the week prior, receiver/returner Jamal Agnew suffered a season-ending hip injury the week before. Additionally, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4, while first-round pick and running back Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Monday that Robinson "is still not 100 percent."

In other words, Los Angeles' defense will be facing a short-handed Jacksonville offense that is still trying to figure out its downfield passing attack, with its starting running back not at full strength.

Robinson still managed to have his third-most productive rushing game of the season, though, and the Jaguars average a healthy 115.1 rushing yards per game (12th-most in the NFL entering Week 13). Wide receivers Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell have stepped up in wake of the loss of those pass-catchers, too.