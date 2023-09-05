Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams kick off 2023 regular season against Seahawks in Seattle

Sep 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams (0-0) open the season on the road for the first time since 2019, traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (0-0) at Lumen Field. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Seahawks.

Notable Seahawks additions

  • Selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon No. 5 overall in this year's draft: Seattle used the pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos on Witherspoon, who brings speed to the Seahawks' secondary. He reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 and 4.42 seconds on separate attempts at his private workout at Illinois this spring.
  • Re-signed LB Bobby Wagner to a 1-year deal in March: Wagner returned to the only other NFL team he's known in his NFL career this spring after playing for the Rams last season. His return gives the Seahawks' defense a valuable leader and productive playmaker.

Top performers in 2022

QB Geno Smith completed 399 of 572 pass attempts – good for a league-leading completion percentage of 69.8 – for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His 30 touchdown passes were a career-high.

RB Ken Walker III paced Seattle's backfield with 228 carries for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns.

WR DK Metcalf led Seahawks receivers with 90 catches for 1,048 yards. WR Tyler Lockett (84 catches for 1,033 yards) also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, and led the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

CB Tariq Woolen – a fifth-round pick out of UT-San Antonio – set a franchise rookie record with a team-best six interceptions, while LB Jordyn Brooks collected a team-high 161 total tackles.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made 34 of 37 field goal attempts and 41 of 42 extra point attempts, while P Michael Dickson averaged 48.5 yards per punt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

It's very likely the Seahawks will be without a few key playmakers on both sides of the ball.

On defense, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll last week ruled out safety Jamal Adams for Week 1. Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in Week 1 last season and underwent surgery, and was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 24. Carroll said they won't be rushing Adams back. Meanwhile, Witherspoon (hamstring), is unlikely to play, per Carroll.

On offense, 2023 first-round draft pick and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status for Week 1 is uncertain after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist sustained during the Seahawks' second preseason game against the Cowboys. Smith-Njigba returned to practice one week after the surgery.

All three, when healthy, are – or are expected to be – difference-makers for their units. While Metcalf and Lockett are still there, Smith-Njigba was having a strong training camp and preseason and is expected to be Seattle's starting slot receiver.

The availability would obviously have an impact on the Rams' preparation for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains day-to-day. If he is unavailable, it would have a major impact on Los Angeles' offense.

