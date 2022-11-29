First Look: Rams host Seahawks in first of back-to-back home games to kick off December

The Rams (3-8) are home in back-to-back weeks to start the month of December, beginning with Sunday's Week 13 game against the Seahawks. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Seahawks, presented by Hyundai:

Notable Seahawks additions

Drafted CB Tariq Woolen in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft: The defensive rookie of the year candidate has a franchise rookie record-tying five interceptions so far and established himself as the top playmaker for Seattle's defense.

The defensive rookie of the year candidate has a franchise rookie record-tying five interceptions so far and established himself as the top playmaker for Seattle's defense. Signed WR Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal on May 23: Most of the attention goes toward the DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett when it comes to the Seahawks receivers, but Goodwin has been on the receiving end of multiple explosive pass plays this season, too.

Top performers in Week 12

QB Geno Smith completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 328 yards with two touchdowns against one interception, plus one fumble lost, in Seattle's 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

RB Ken Walker III paced the Seahawks backfield with 14 carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Metcalf hauled in team-highs of 11 catches for 90 yards, but it was Lockett (three catches for 68 yards) and running back Travis Homer (2 for 45) who caught Smith's touchdown passes.

S Quandre Diggs led Seattle's defense with two interceptions, while LB Jordyn Brooks added a game-high 16 total tackles.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts, while P Michael Dickson averaged 47.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

As the injuries continue to mount, who will step up for the Rams?

That's the big question entering Week 13, as the Rams await word on the status of defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and deal with the aftermath of wide receiver Allen Robinson II needing season-ending foot surgery.

With Robinson out for the remainder of the season and leading receiver Cooper Kupp on IR, Van Jefferson was the Rams' No. 1 receiver in Week 12, in a rotation rounded out by Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon and Jacob Harris. So, it's a big opportunity once again not only for Jefferson, but the rest of that group as well.