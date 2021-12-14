First Look: Rams wrap up back-to-back divisional games hosting Seahawks in Week 15

The Rams are set to face a divisional opponent for the second-consecutive week when they host the Seahawks on Sunday. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Seahawks, presented by Hyundai:

Notable Seahawks additions

Signed RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad on Dec. 1: The Rams already have seen Peterson once before – in Week 9 when he was with the Titans. However, Tennessee waived Peterson on Nov. 23, then he was signed by Seattle a little over a week later. He had 11 carries for 16 yards and one touchdown in Week 13, but was not elevated from the practice squad in Week 14, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be called into action against Los Angeles this week.

The Rams already have seen Peterson once before – in Week 9 when he was with the Titans. However, Tennessee waived Peterson on Nov. 23, then he was signed by Seattle a little over a week later. He had 11 carries for 16 yards and one touchdown in Week 13, but was not elevated from the practice squad in Week 14, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be called into action against Los Angeles this week. Activated RB Rashaad Penny from Injured Reserve on Oct. 25: The 2018 first-round pick has dealt with his fair share of injuries, most recently a calf injury in Week 1 this year that forced him to miss the Seahawks' next five games (including Week 5 against the Rams). So while now a "brand new" addition, Penny had his biggest impact yet with 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Texans.

Top performers in Week 14

QB Russell Wilson completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's 33-13 win over Houston

Penny paced the Seahawks' backfield with his 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

WR Tyler Lockett led Seattle's receivers with five catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. TE Gerald Everett (two receptions, 15 yards) caught Wilson's other touchdown.

LB Bobby Wagner had a team-high 15 total tackles for the Seahawks defense.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made both of his field goal attempts but only 1 of 2 extra point attempts, while P Michael Dickson averaged 42.3 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Similar to the Cardinals and James Conner, the Rams once again will be tasked with facing an emerging running back in Penny.

Granted, the sample size is much smaller for Penny compared to Conner – Conner has had multiple big games over the last month and a half, while Penny has had just one (last week). But that one game is enough to give any running back some confidence, and Penny is likely to have plenty of it after the performance he had against the Texans.

Putting Penny's Week 14 production into context, the first meeting between the Rams and the Seahawks this season saw the Seahawks post 25 carries for 92 rushing yards as a team, and they still kept it close despite that 3.7 yard-per-carry average.

That big-play threat of Penny will be important for the Rams to contain.