First Look: Rams close out three-game homestand hosting Steelers

The Rams are back home in Week 7 to conclude a three-game homestand at SoFi Stadium, hosting the Steelers. Kickoff on Sunday at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Steelers, presented by Verizon:

Notable Steelers additions

Selected CB Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of this year's draft: Many draft experts thought Porter was a first-round talent, but his unexpected slide into Round 2 was Pittsburgh's gain. The Penn State product nabbed his first career interception against the Ravens in Week 5 (Steelers had their bye week last week).

Signed OG Isaac Seumalo to a 3-year contract in March: The move was one of a handful in reshaping the offensive line, and Seumalo has been worth the investment so far, especially over the last two games – he's allowed only 1 pressure, 0 sacks and 0 QB hits across 69 pass-blocking snaps.

Top performers in Week 5 (had a Week 6 bye)

QB Kenny Pickett completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 224 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens.

RB Jaylen Warren led Pittsburgh's backfield with 40 rushing yards on 9 carries.

WR George Pickens led all Steelers receivers with six catches for 130 yards and 1 touchdown.

OLB T.J. Watt had two total tackles, two sacks, two QB hits and two tackles for loss, plus two passes defensed for Pittsburgh's defense.

On special teams, K Chris Boswell made all three of his field goal attempts, while P Brad Wing averaged 42.8 yards per punt across six punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Steelers have been without wide receiver Diontae Johnson for several weeks due to time spent on Injured Reserve recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Johnson has returned to practice this week, the first step in a potential activation off of IR.

Should Johnson be available, it would mark the return of an important target in the passing game for Pickett. Johnson is regarded as one of the NFL's best route-runners, and he was highly productive when healthy across the 2020-22 seasons. Being back alongside Pickens would give the Rams defense another challenging wide receiver duo to prepare for.