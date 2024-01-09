Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

First Look: Rams travel to Detroit for Wild Card Round playoff game vs. Lions 

Jan 09, 2024 at 10:34 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are headed to Detroit for their playoff opener, taking on the Lions at Ford Field as part of Super Wildcard Weekend. Coverage on Sunday begins at 5 p.m. pacific time on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Lions, presented by Toyota.

Notable Lions additions

  • Selected Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in this year's draft: The all-purpose back has 182 carries for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 52 carries for 316 yards and 1 touchdown in his rookie season as part of a strong backfield tandem with RB David Montgomery.
  • Selected Iowa TE Sam LaPorta 34th overall in this year's draft: LaPorta set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end this season and has been QB Jared Goff's second-favorite target this season (120 of them, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's 164). He and Gibbs became the first rookie duo to each score 10 or more touchdowns each in NFL history.

Top performers in Week 18

Goff completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Lions' 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Montgomery was Detroit's leading rusher with 40 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries, but Gibbs wasn't far behind with 30 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

St. Brown led all Lions receivers with 7 catches for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

LB Jack Campbell paced Detroit's defense with 12 total tackles and 1 sack, DE Aidan Hutchinson added 2 sacks.

On special teams, K Michael Badgley made his lone field goal attempt (39 yards) and 2 of his 3 extra point attempts, while P Jake Fox averaged 53.6 yards per punt across 5 punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

You're probably well-versed in the obvious ones by the time you're reading this, so we'll focus on ones specific to the product on the field.

The potential absence of LaPorta looms largest when it comes to the Rams defense's preparation for this game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters there's an "outside chance" LaPorta could play on Sunday, and his numbers – 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns – show just how big of a loss he would be for Detroit should he be unavailable.

LaPorta or no LaPorta, Detroit still features plenty of offensive weapons for Los Angeles to prepare for, between Gibbs' abilities as a runner and pass-catche, St. Brown's route running and yards-after-catch ability, Montgomery's physical running style and WR Jameson Williams' speed.

Stopping the run will be priority No. 1, but Goff has made plays in the passing game, too. Either way, it will be an offense quite different from what they've prepared for this season.

As for the Rams' offense, they'll be preparing for a Lions defense that got a big boost recently with the return of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill from injury.

Related Content

news

Previewing the Rams' 2024 road opponents

Here's where the Rams will be traveling to in 2024. 
news

McVay: Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder 'day-to-day'; Rams will use all time they have this week to determine game statuses

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on defensive back Jordan Fuller, linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom coming out of Sunday's game against the 49ers. 
news

'It was a lot of fun': Carson Wentz grateful for chance to start, help lead Rams to Week 18 road win vs. 49ers

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz came through in critical moments in their 21-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. 
news

"Estoy emocionado": Matthew Stafford y los Rams van a Detroit en los playoffs luego de cerrar la temporada regular con otra victoria | Resumen del partido

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua hace historia al conseguir dos impresionantes récords ayudado por quarterback Carson Wentz, quien brilla con su brazo y sus piernas en triunfo sobre los 49ers de San Francisco.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 21-20 win at 49ers in Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Puka Nacua's postgame press conferences 
news

Rams to face Lions in Wild Card Round of playoffs

The Rams' playoff-opening opponent is set, along with the kickoff time and TV designation.
news

Rams' 2024 opponents finalized

Here's who the Rams are slated to play during the 2024 regular season.
news

Game Recap: Carson Wentz's late touchdown run, 2-point completion to Tutu Atwell lifts Rams to 21-20 road win over 49ers in Week 18

Timely playmaking by Carson Wentz, Tutu Atwell and their defense help Rams close out regular season with 21-20 road win over 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's rookie season has recorded yet another historic chapter. 
news

Joe Noteboom and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at 49ers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 18 regular season matchup

How to watch Rams at 49ers on Sunday, January 7, 2024. 
Advertising