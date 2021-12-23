Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams take on Vikings in Minneapolis with playoff implications on the line in Week 16

Dec 22, 2021 at 04:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams kick off back-to-back road games with a trip to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in Week 16, in a matchup with plenty on the line from a playoffs standpoint for both teams.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Vikings:

Notable Vikings additions

  • Drafted Virginia Tech LT Christian Darrisaw in the first round of this year's draft: Installed as quarterback Kirk Cousins' blindside protector in Week 6, Darrisaw continued to start at left tackle until an ankle injury against the Lions forced him to miss the next two games. He returned in Week 15 and authored a performance that led to the third-highest run blocking grade by any tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.
  • Signed CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal in March: The eight-time Pro Bowl choice and three-time First Team All-Pro is one of the most recognizable cornerbacks in the NFL over the last 10 years – he was in fact named to the league's All-Decade team of the 2010s. He has 32 total tackles and three pass breakups in 10 games, missing three due to a hamstring injury and a fourth due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Top performers in Week 15

QB Kirk Cousins completed 12 of 24 pass attempts for 87 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Vikings' 17-9 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Penny paced Seattle's backfield with 28 carries for 89 yards.

WR Justin Jefferson was Cousins' top target, hauling in a team-high four receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (one reception, seven yards) caught Cousins' other passing touchdown.

DE D.J. Wonnum and S Harrison Smith recorded eight tackles each to lead the Vikings defense, which as a unit forced and recovered three Bears fumbles.

On special teams, K Greg Joseph made his lone field goal attempt and both of his extra point attempts, while P Jordan Berry averaged

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Vikings have had an adventurous 2021 season.

They had a thrilling 34-31 win over the Packers in Week 11, then fell to a previously-winless Lions team 29-27 two weeks later. Each game has been a microcosm of their season, which has seen 13 of its 14 games decided by eight points or less.

Some of those games they've managed to close, others they have not, which partially ties into the 7-7 overall record they enter Week 16 with.

Pair that with the Vikings currently holding on to the seventh seed but having to fend off other teams in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, and the Rams the fifth seed, and there's plenty at stake for Sunday's game – one that could potentially turn into another thrilled, if the majority of the Vikings' previous games are any indication.

Related Content

news

Matt Gay and Jalen Ramsey join Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp as Rams' 2022 Pro Bowl selections

Rams kicker Matt Gay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, joining teammates Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 16

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Cooper Kupp hace historia y ayuda a los Rams a empatar el liderato del Oeste

Tras una semana repleta de adversidad, Los Ángeles viene de atrás para ganar 20-10 y enviar a Seattle a su primera temporada perdedora en 10 años.
news

Resilient efforts all week culminate with more of them in Rams' Week 15 victory over Seahawks

In a week that required adaptability and stepping up to fill vacated roles, the Rams capped it off with both to earn their third-straight win.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller react to Week 15 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller's postgame press conferences following their 20-10 win over the Seahawks Tuesday night.
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 20-10, move into tie for first place in NFC West

The Rams edge the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium to move into a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. 
news

Cooper Kupp sets franchise single-season record for receptions

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has added another historic chapter to his 2021 season. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis and Anthony Hines III inactive for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Seahawks in Week 15

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 15 

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising