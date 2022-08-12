Five players to watch: Rams at Chargers, Preseason Week 1

The Rams begin their 2022 preseason schedule facing the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.
Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:
Atwell made several big plays over the final week and a half of training camp in Irvine. Now it's time to see that on display in a live game setting.
Kendrick showed no fear in camp, not shying away from defending veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II in contested catch situations. The first preseason game gives him a chance to build on that strong first impression.
Same as Kendrick, Durant shined early on in training camp with his fearlessness and overall playmaking and will get his first chance at proving it in a game setting this weekend.
Hardy was one of the players Rams head coach Sean McVay brought up Wednesday when asked who also falls into the group with Atwell of players likely to play in the preseason based on wanting to see practice performance translating to a game. McVay early in camp praised Hardy's athleticism and effort, as well as his increasing comfort with what he's being asked to do.
Arcuri was also brought up by McVay as another player he was eager to evaluate in terms of that carryover from practice to a game. Saturday's contest will be a chance to see him do that.