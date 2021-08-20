Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch vs. Raiders

Aug 20, 2021 at 08:41 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After a pair of joint practices with the Raiders, the Rams conclude a competitive week facing the Raiders in their second preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium (7 p.m. pacific time, locally on ABC-7 and nationally on NFL Network).

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:

2021-ernest-jones-hs

Ernest Jones

#50 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Ernest Jones

Jones is worth repeating as a selection because of having the green dot last weekend. If he gets it again, it will be interesting to see how he approaches it based on what he learned from the first go-round.

2021-tutu-atwell-hs

Tutu Atwell

#15 WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 165 lbs
  • College: Louisville

Like Jones, it's about seeing what he can build off of the preseason opener against the Chargers. In Atwell's case, it's seeing him at punt returner and wide receiver.

2021-devlin-hodges-hs

Devlin Hodges

#19 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Samford

Much of the attention went toward Perkins because of his highlight-reel play toward the end of Chargers game, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said both Perkins and Hodges did positive things in Week 1 of the preseason. If not for an interception in the endzone and a missed field goal, Hodges would've led the Rams on two scoring scoring drives.

2021-coleman-shelton-hs

Coleman Shelton

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 299 lbs
  • College: Washington

According to the unofficial depth chart, he's the projected backup to Brian Allen. Shelton also had some strong moments as a run blocker in the preseason opener. Both of those items make Shelton someone to keep an eye on, especially for a Rams run game head coach Sean McVay wants to see play better than it did against the Chargers.

2021-raymond-calais-hs

Raymond Calais

#30 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Louisiana-Lafayette

Calais' primary contribution against the Chargers came on special teams, but he also got 15 offensive snaps, too. Similar to Atwell, it will be interesting to see what he contributes in both phases against the Raiders on Saturday.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald had to say after Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on how both of this week's practices with Las Vegas went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Raiders. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say after Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on Stafford's performance and how the day as a whole went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
news

Rams roster at 85 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 85 players following roster reductions made Monday. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up preseason home slate hosting Raiders

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris share final takeaways from preseason opener, look ahead to joint practices with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the performances of their respective units in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, and what they'll look to accomplish in joint practices with the Raiders later this week. 
news

McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Monday's practice on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Trishton jackson ahead of joint practices and a preseason game with the Raiders later this week. 
news

Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Reflecting on what he's been through injury-wise over the last two years, outside linebacker Justin Lawler's performance against the Chargers meant a lot to him. 
news

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Making his long-awaited return to live game action, Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins capitalized on his opportunities in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers. 
Advertising