Five players to watch vs. Raiders

After a pair of joint practices with the Raiders, the Rams conclude a competitive week facing the Raiders in their second preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium (7 p.m. pacific time, locally on ABC-7 and nationally on NFL Network).
Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:
Ernest Jones
Jones is worth repeating as a selection because of having the green dot last weekend. If he gets it again, it will be interesting to see how he approaches it based on what he learned from the first go-round.
Like Jones, it's about seeing what he can build off of the preseason opener against the Chargers. In Atwell's case, it's seeing him at punt returner and wide receiver.
Much of the attention went toward Perkins because of his highlight-reel play toward the end of Chargers game, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said both Perkins and Hodges did positive things in Week 1 of the preseason. If not for an interception in the endzone and a missed field goal, Hodges would've led the Rams on two scoring scoring drives.
According to the unofficial depth chart, he's the projected backup to Brian Allen. Shelton also had some strong moments as a run blocker in the preseason opener. Both of those items make Shelton someone to keep an eye on, especially for a Rams run game head coach Sean McVay wants to see play better than it did against the Chargers.
Calais' primary contribution against the Chargers came on special teams, but he also got 15 offensive snaps, too. Similar to Atwell, it will be interesting to see what he contributes in both phases against the Raiders on Saturday.