Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five Takeaways from the third week of OTAs

Jun 08, 2019 at 10:20 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

The Rams have completed all 10 of their OTAs, which means there's just one week of minicamp left in the offseason program before the team departs for summer break.

Here are five takeaways from Los Angeles' third week of Phase III.

SAT_5T_Web

1) PLENTY OF SITUATIONAL WORK

One of the pillars of the program head coach Sean McVay has implemented in the last few years is that he wants the Rams to be situational masters.

To that end, Los Angeles has worked on plenty of specific situations throughout the course of OTAs. Two examples are third downs and red zone.

The Rams finished second in both yards and points last season, but there's room for improvement in a number of different areas. L.A. did end the year No. 5 in third down conversion rate at 45 percent, but that number went down to 33 percent in the conference championship game and Super Bowl LIII.

And when it comes to the red zone, LA. ranked No. 18 in scoring touchdowns finished No. 22 scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations.

Because the Rams return the same offensive system and aren't integrating any starters who weren't on the team last year, the unit as a whole can focus on improving in these areas throughout the offseason program. It's a luxury many teams around the league don't have.

2) EVERETT STANDING OUT

It seemed like every day throughout OTAs, tight end Gerald Everett made an impressive catch. The third-year tight end has made an impacting spurts during his first couple of seasons, recording a total of 49 receptions for 564 yards with five touchdowns. He's also taken three carries for 29 yards, displaying some versatility.

But as Everett enters his third year, there's certainly room for growth in Los Angeles' offense at the tight end position. And as a former second-round pick, it's fair to expect Everett could fill it.

"Yeah I feel like I hold myself to even a higher standard not even referencing being a second-round [selection], but just trying to be an elite caliber player on the field and off the field as well," Everett told therams.com this week. "Just trying to exceed expectations that they set for me and have those high standards for myself."

If his performance during OTAs is any indication, Everett should be able to take a big step and meet those higher standards in 2019.

PHOTOS: Day nine of Rams OTAs

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams participating in OTAs.

SOCIAL_OTA9_020
1 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_006
2 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_017
3 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_010
4 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_019
5 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_048
6 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_046
7 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_007
8 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_030
9 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_047
10 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_042
11 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_040
12 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_027
13 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_052
14 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_009
15 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_025
16 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_049
17 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_022
18 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_038
19 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_041
20 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_051
21 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_003
22 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_013
23 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_029
24 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_012
25 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_054
26 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_018
27 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_014
28 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_016
29 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_002
30 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_033
31 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_037
32 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_053
33 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_011
34 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_050
35 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_005
36 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_045
37 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_043
38 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_001
39 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_008
40 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_044
41 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_004
42 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_024
43 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_023
44 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_031
45 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_021
46 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_039
47 / 48
SOCIAL_OTA9_028
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3) KUPP STILL ON TRACK

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has made some impressive strides in his recovery from his torn ACL suffered last November. As McVay has said, the Rams often have to hold Kupp back from doing too much or pushing himself too far during workouts.

McVay confirmed this week that Kupp is on course to play Week 1 against the Panthers in September.

"He's really doing an excellent job staying right on track, making good progress, and we want it this way, where we've got to pull him back because he's so excited to get back out there," McVay said. "He wants to return to the competition with his teammates."

While Kupp has not done full-speed 11-on-11 work, he has been able to participate in Los Angeles' walk-thru and jog-thru situations. He's also done a bit in individual drills, but not too much. Mainly Kupp has been working with trainers on the side, but it's clear that he's running and able to do plenty coming off the surgery.

THURS_FOX_Web

4) MORGAN FOX WORKING HIS WAY BACK

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox was on pace to play a significant role in Los Angeles' defense last year, taking reps at outside linebacker during the offseason program. But then he tore his ACL in OTAs and missed the entire 2018 season.

Now, Fox is back on the defensive line and once again appears to have a chance to play a lot of snaps in the rotation. Back in 2017, Fox played just over 30 percent of snaps, making 2.5 sacks. And even as he's getting those critical 11-on-11 snaps, he's spent time after practice every day getting in some extra reps with the sled or a tackling dummy.

"Just trying to make up for lost time, get back in the swing of things," Fox said of his method. "Some things feel really great, some things feel rusty, so just trying to make sure that I cross all the boxes off."

If Fox is at his best come the regular season, he's a player who could benefit from the attention offenses are certainly going to pay to two-time defending AP Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

5) DRAFT PICKS ARE SIGNED

As the club does every year, the Rams got all their draft picks signed on one day — this time that date was Friday, June 7. Los Angeles does it this way in order to first put the players through a rookie success program. The idea is to give them the information and tools to navigate through their first year in the league before they sign.

Now that it's through, some of the draftees said the transition to the league felt even more official.

The rookies then got a tour of Rams' future home, L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park, and came away impressed.

"This is like the craziest thing I've ever seen," rookie offensive lineman David Edwards said of the scale and magnitude of the project.

The new stadium is scheduled to be completed for the 2020 NFL season.

PHOTOS: New aerial updates of LASED

Check out the progress of our future home!

3X7A5892
1 / 4
Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography; Inc./Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
3X7A5893
2 / 4
Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography; Inc./Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
3X7A5879
3 / 4
Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography; Inc./Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
3X7A5931
4 / 4
Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography; Inc./Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Offseason position reset: Quarterback

As the offseason program and the 2022 NFL Draft approach, theRams.com takes an updated look at the quarterback position.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: More offensive line, cornerback and edge projections two weeks out from draft week

Offensive line, cornerback and edge continue to be popular 2022 NFL Draft picks for the Rams by various experts.

news

Notable No. 175 overall selections in NFL Draft History

What kind of talent have teams been able to find at the 175th overall pick in the NFL Draft?

news

Where are they now? Former Rams WR & 5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson

5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson reminisces about his 6 seasons in Los Angeles and details how his time as a player laid the foundation for a long career in coaching.

news

Rams finalize 2022 coaching staff

The Rams have rounded out their 2022 coaching staff with a handful of new hires while adding new roles and responsibilities for a handful of returnees.

news

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.

news

An updated look at the Rams' use of compensatory picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era heading into 2022 NFL Draft

How have the Rams traditionally used compensatory picks during the time general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have worked together?

news

For Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner worth departure from traditional approach to inside linebacker position

Historically, inside linebacker was not a position the Rams invested heavily in over the last five years. But when a player of Bobby Wagner's caliber becomes available, a change in approach is warranted.

news

Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Experts' latest projections for the Rams with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over three weeks away.

news

Dates for Rams' 2022 offseason workout program announced

Here's when the Rams' offseason workouts will take place this spring.

news

Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him.

Advertising