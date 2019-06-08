Five Takeaways from the third week of OTAs

3) KUPP STILL ON TRACK

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has made some impressive strides in his recovery from his torn ACL suffered last November. As McVay has said, the Rams often have to hold Kupp back from doing too much or pushing himself too far during workouts.

McVay confirmed this week that Kupp is on course to play Week 1 against the Panthers in September.

"He's really doing an excellent job staying right on track, making good progress, and we want it this way, where we've got to pull him back because he's so excited to get back out there," McVay said. "He wants to return to the competition with his teammates."