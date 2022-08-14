Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five takeaways from Rams' 29-22 Preseason Week 1 win over Chargers

Aug 13, 2022 at 09:57 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Standout performances by quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide Lance McCutcheon highlighted the Rams' 29-22 preseason-opening win over the Chargers Saturday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the matchup:

220813_FiveTakeaways_16x9

1) Getting an extended look at quarterback Bryce Perkins

With John Wolford getting a lot of reps during the times the Rams rested Matthew Stafford during team drills in training camp, it was Perkins who led the offense for the majority of Saturday night's game. After the Rams' first two drives ended with punts, Perkins led them to touchdowns on four of their next five drives. He was personally responsible for three of them – two touchdown passes, plus a one-yard rushing touchdown.

2) Lance McCutcheon shines

McCutcheon made the most of his playing time in the first preseason game, making an impressive 60-yard touchdown catch and also doing a nice job of high-pointing the ball on a 2-point conversion completion from Perkins.

He later came up with another go-ahead touchdown grab – from 11 yards out – to give the Rams a 29-22 lead late in the fourth quarter.

3) Experimentation along the offensive line

Each half saw a different starting combination along the Rams' offensive line.

The first half saw AJ Jackson at left tackle, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. at left guard, Jeremiah Kolone at center, rookie Logan Bruss at right guard and Bobby Evans at right tackle.

In the second half, Jackson replaced Bruss at right guard, and Anchrum moved over to left tackle, with Chandler Brewer at left guard. The Rams also inserted rookie A.J. Arcuri at right tackle. Eventually, undrafted rookie free agent signee Jack Snyder took over at center for Kolone. Bruss also got back in at right guard in the second half.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Los Angeles Chargers for preseason Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers for preseason Week 1 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

4) Dicker the kicker handles punt, kickoff, field goal duties

When the Rams' punt and field goal units took the field, it was Dicker doing both. In field goal situations, veteran punter Riley Dixon was the holder.

Dicker's longest punt traveled 58 yards, and he made all three of his extra point attempts.

5) Great second effort

Not to be overlooked was running back A.J. Rose avoiding a loss of yards by spinning off a would-be tackler to get into the endzone for the touchdown in the first half.

