Five takeaways from Rams' 24-20 Preseason Week 2 loss to Texans

1) Quarterback watch

As Rams head coach Sean McVay said would be the case, John Wolford played the first half and Bryce Perkins the second half.

Wolford led the Rams on six drives in the first half, with two resulting in points, though the Texans played several of their starters for the majority of the first half. He finished the night completing 14 of 22 passes for 142 yards and was sacked five times.

Perkins took over in the third quarter and led the Rams on four drives in the second half, with one resulting in points. He ended the night completing 10 of 12 passes for 95 yards.

2) Jacob Harris' return to live action

After being sidelined for the final week of training camp in Irvine with a groin injury and not playing in the preseason opener, Harris started on offense and also saw action on special teams against the Texans in Week 2.

On the opening drive, Harris hauled in an 8-yard reception, and later had a contested catch opportunity on a deep shot by Wolford down the left sideline, though the pass was incomplete.

In the fourth quarter, Harris had two catches on a go-ahead, touchdown-scoring drive before the Texans regained the lead with 1:05 left.

3) Defense and special teams create takeaways leading to points

Of the Rams' 20 points scored Friday night, 10 came directly from turnovers forced by their defensive and special teams.

The first, a forced fumble by linebacker Jake Gervase that was recovered by defensive back Derion Kendrick, led to a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay. The second was a fumble forced by cornerback Duron Lowe on a Texans punt return which tight end Roger Carter Jr. picked up and returned eight yards for a touchdown.

4) Strong night for Jonah Williams

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams turned in one of the best performances by a Rams defensive player Friday night, recording four total tackles (one for loss) and a sack-fumble.

5) Lance McCutcheon stays productive