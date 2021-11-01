Five things to know about new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller, adding a three-time First Team All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler to their defense.
Here are five things you should know about him:
1) Pass rush summit
Miller has held a pass rush summit every year since the summer of 2016, providing an environment for those types of players to learn from their peers.
New Rams teammate Aaron Donald was among the participants in the one held in 2019.
2) Getting to the quarterback
In 2015, Miller recorded his 50th career sack in 58 games, becoming the third-fastest player to reach the milestone behind Derrick Thomas (54) and Reggie White (40).
Three years later, he became the fifth-fastest player to 100 career sacks (including the postseason).
3) Giving children the gift of sight
Miller's Von's Vision Foundation aims "to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life."
Last year's Night to Take Flight event raised nearly $300,00 in support of the foundation, excluding Miller's $58,000 personal donation.
4) All-decade talent
Miller was one of eight unanimous selections to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team after generating 106 sacks, 216 QB hits, nine fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions across 135 career games from 2011-2019.
5) Double-digits
At seven seasons with double-digit sack totals, Miller has the most such seasons in Broncos history. He's also one of three players in NFL history with 10 or more sacks in seven of his first eight NFL seasons.
Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker, Von Miller throughout his time with the Denver Broncos.