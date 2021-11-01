Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five things to know about new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller

Nov 01, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller, adding a three-time First Team All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler to their defense.

Here are five things you should know about him:

1) Pass rush summit

Miller has held a pass rush summit every year since the summer of 2016, providing an environment for those types of players to learn from their peers.

New Rams teammate Aaron Donald was among the participants in the one held in 2019.

2) Getting to the quarterback

In 2015, Miller recorded his 50th career sack in 58 games, becoming the third-fastest player to reach the milestone behind Derrick Thomas (54) and Reggie White (40).

Three years later, he became the fifth-fastest player to 100 career sacks (including the postseason).

3) Giving children the gift of sight

Miller's Von's Vision Foundation aims "to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life."

Last year's Night to Take Flight event raised nearly $300,00 in support of the foundation, excluding Miller's $58,000 personal donation.

4) All-decade talent

Miller was one of eight unanimous selections to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team after generating 106 sacks, 216 QB hits, nine fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions across 135 career games from 2011-2019.

5) Double-digits

At seven seasons with double-digit sack totals, Miller has the most such seasons in Broncos history. He's also one of three players in NFL history with 10 or more sacks in seven of his first eight NFL seasons.

PHOTOS: New Rams OLB Von Miller through the years

Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker, Von Miller throughout his time with the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller playsduring an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller playsduring an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Annabel Bowlen,left, celebrates postgame on the awards platform with the team after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL AFC Conference Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (Eric Bakke via AP)
Annabel Bowlen,left, celebrates postgame on the awards platform with the team after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL AFC Conference Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Eric Lars Bakke
Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, right, holds up a jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the second overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, right, holds up a jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the second overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/AP2011
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) waits for the snap during an NFL Wildcard Playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2012, in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 29-23. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) waits for the snap during an NFL Wildcard Playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2012, in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 29-23. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Denver. The Patriots won the game, 41-23. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Denver. The Patriots won the game, 41-23. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) for 10 yard loss during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field October 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Eric Bakke).
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) for 10 yard loss during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field October 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Eric Bakke).

Eric Lars Bakke
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos' Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the ball for a touchdown. The Denver Broncos have placed their exclusive franchise tag on Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos' Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the ball for a touchdown. The Denver Broncos have placed their exclusive franchise tag on Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Denver. The Broncos won 31-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Denver. The Broncos won 31-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller lines up against Washington Redskins tight end Logan Paulsen (82) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller lines up against Washington Redskins tight end Logan Paulsen (82) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos tight end Owen Daniels (81) and linebacker Von Miller celebrate as they lay on the ground in confetti following an NFL AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 20-18. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Denver Broncos tight end Owen Daniels (81) and linebacker Von Miller celebrate as they lay on the ground in confetti following an NFL AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 20-18. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott i pressured by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott i pressured by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (right) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy while being interviewed by CBS's Jim Nantz following the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (right) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy while being interviewed by CBS's Jim Nantz following the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Carolina Panthers quarterback (1) Cam Newton drops back to pass while being hurried by Denver Broncos linebacker (58) Von Miller during the Broncos 24-10 victory over the Panthers during the NFL Super Bowl 50 championship playoff football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images)
Carolina Panthers quarterback (1) Cam Newton drops back to pass while being hurried by Denver Broncos linebacker (58) Von Miller during the Broncos 24-10 victory over the Panthers during the NFL Super Bowl 50 championship playoff football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images)

Jeff Lewis
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller eyes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. Almost all of the 200 players who took part in protests during Sunday's NFL games were doing so for the first time, but not just because President Donald Trump suggested team owners should "fire 'em." Seattle coach Pete Carroll and linebackers Miller and Lorenzo Alexander discussed, in their own words, how they became "woke." (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller eyes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. Almost all of the 200 players who took part in protests during Sunday's NFL games were doing so for the first time, but not just because President Donald Trump suggested team owners should "fire 'em." Seattle coach Pete Carroll and linebackers Miller and Lorenzo Alexander discussed, in their own words, how they became "woke." (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Jack Dempsey
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during an NFL football game in Denver. A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that Super Bowl MVP Von Miller's camp has rejected a contract proposal that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during an NFL football game in Denver. A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that Super Bowl MVP Von Miller's camp has rejected a contract proposal that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the NFL regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in Denver. The Broncos won, 29-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the NFL regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in Denver. The Broncos won, 29-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller hauls down Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller hauls down Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos' Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Miller has agreed to a blockbuster $114.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos that includes $70 million in guarantees and makes him the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history. The Super Bowl MVP accepted the six-year offer two hours before Friday's, July 15, 2016 deadline, tweeting a photo of himself with the caption "For Life." (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos' Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Miller has agreed to a blockbuster $114.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos that includes $70 million in guarantees and makes him the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history. The Super Bowl MVP accepted the six-year offer two hours before Friday's, July 15, 2016 deadline, tweeting a photo of himself with the caption "For Life." (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Denver Broncos offensive linebacker Von Miller (58) runs the ball up the field during the second quarter on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Denver Broncos offensive linebacker Von Miller (58) runs the ball up the field during the second quarter on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a sack against the San Diego Chargers during the second half in an NFL football game in San Diego. Miller was selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday, April 6, 2020, by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, FIle)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a sack against the San Diego Chargers during the second half in an NFL football game in San Diego. Miller was selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday, April 6, 2020, by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, FIle)

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Miller channeled Bill Belichick instead of heaping praise on his teammates following what might end up as a signature win. The Broncos have clawed their way back to relevance. But Miller responds to all questions about being 'onto Cincinnati' either as a singular focus or just to be funny. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Miller channeled Bill Belichick instead of heaping praise on his teammates following what might end up as a signature win. The Broncos have clawed their way back to relevance. But Miller responds to all questions about being 'onto Cincinnati' either as a singular focus or just to be funny. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during an NFL football game in Denver. Rivers feels Von Miller's pain. Three years ago, it was Rivers leading the Chargers into the finale of a failed season, playing for pride and facing a talent-laden Broncos team that was jockeying for playoff position. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during an NFL football game in Denver. Rivers feels Von Miller's pain. Three years ago, it was Rivers leading the Chargers into the finale of a failed season, playing for pride and facing a talent-laden Broncos team that was jockeying for playoff position. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

Joe Mahoney
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack with nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) and Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver as Denver Broncos as Jets' running back Matt Forte (22) looks on. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack with nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) and Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver as Denver Broncos as Jets' running back Matt Forte (22) looks on. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates during a week 2 NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Denver. Denver won 20-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates during a week 2 NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Denver. Denver won 20-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) huddles up his teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) huddles up his teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) chases a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Miller's body is buffer, his hair tinted orange on top. The star linebacker says his dramatic offseason transfiguration was a result of his battle with the coronavirus, Kobe Bryant's untimely death and the Michael Jordan documentary. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) chases a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Miller's body is buffer, his hair tinted orange on top. The star linebacker says his dramatic offseason transfiguration was a result of his battle with the coronavirus, Kobe Bryant's untimely death and the Michael Jordan documentary. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts to a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts to a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) spins arounds Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) spins arounds Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
