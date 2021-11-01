Rams agree to terms on trade with Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller

15 / 39

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller eyes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. Almost all of the 200 players who took part in protests during Sunday's NFL games were doing so for the first time, but not just because President Donald Trump suggested team owners should "fire 'em." Seattle coach Pete Carroll and linebackers Miller and Lorenzo Alexander discussed, in their own words, how they became "woke." (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)