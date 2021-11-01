Rams agree to terms on trade with Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have bolstered their edge position in a big way.
Los Angeles on Monday agreed to terms on a trade that will send a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Von Miller.
A three-time First Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Miller amassed 110.5 sacks, 509 total tackles and 225 QB hits in 142 career games with the Broncos. He was named Super Bowl 50 MVP in 2015 after helping Denver defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, becoming the fourth linebacker to earn the award.
Miller originally entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He joins a Rams outside linebacker room that includes Leonard Floyd, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Jamir Jones, Chris Garrett and Justin Lawler (practice squad), with Justin Hollins (pec) still on Injured Reserve. Floyd, Okoronkwo, Lewis, and Hollins have accounted for 13 of the 25 sacks generated by the Rams defense this season.
Miller also joins forces with Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald; combined, the two of them have tallied 201 career sacks (Donald has 90.5).
Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker, Von Miller throughout his time with the Denver Broncos.