Five things to know about new Rams RB Sony Michel

The Rams on Wednesday acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick.

Here are five things fans should know about him:

1) Familiar with Los Angeles

Nearly fourth months before getting drafted 31st overall by the Patriots in 2018, Michel went off for 222 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) to help lead Georgia to a 54-48 double-overtime win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff title game.

The third rushing score was the game-winner in the second overtime period which sent the Bulldogs to the national championship.

2) A promising fit in the Rams' offense