Five things to know about new Rams RB Sony Michel

Aug 25, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams on Wednesday acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick.

Here are five things fans should know about him:

1) Familiar with Los Angeles

Nearly fourth months before getting drafted 31st overall by the Patriots in 2018, Michel went off for 222 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) to help lead Georgia to a 54-48 double-overtime win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff title game.

The third rushing score was the game-winner in the second overtime period which sent the Bulldogs to the national championship.

2) A promising fit in the Rams' offense

Michel averaged 4.2 yards after contact per attempt on outsize zone and man runs last year, most in the NFL according to PFF's Nathan Jahnke. The Rams ran those types of runs on 69 percent of their run plays last year.

3) Capable target in the passing game

Michel has shown he can be effective as both a runner and a receiver.

In last week's preseason game against the Eagles, he caught all four of his targets for 37 yards, including a long of 19. Last year, had seven receptions for 114 yards, good for 16.3 yards per reception.

4) Another Bulldog-turned-Ram

When Michel arrives in L.A., he'll be greeted by familiar faces in former Georgia strength and conditioning staff member Justin Lovett, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive back J.R. Reed, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back and running backs coach Thomas Brown and center Nick Jones. Brown coached Michel at Georgia in 2015.

5) Reliable ball carrier

Michel has fumble only three times across 535 career carries.

