Flying Under the Radar Pushes Robey-Coleman to Be His Best

"That's the unique thing [about it]. You have these names — these household names — and so when you got guys like that it doesn't only let you fly under the radar, but it boosts your play," Robey-Coleman explained. "You're trying to be on their level even if the eyes really don't see it."

"I just stay in my lane, do what's asked of me, go out and continue to make plays to perform at the highest level possible," he continued.

With seven more OTAs scheduled this offseason, Robey-Coleman is looking forward to continuing his progress. He mentioned that with several new faces on the defense, these sessions will be even more important, helping the unit to build up trust in each other and play as one.